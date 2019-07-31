FLORENCE, S.C. – Approximately 216 campers took part in the second year of the WinShape Camp at First Presbyterian Church with activities such as archery and soccer.
The camp offers students who have completed kindergarten through eighth grade recreational activities while teaching them lessons about the Christian faith.
“It is a way for campers to connect to the truth, with each other and with the theme of the week through recreational games,” said Seraiah Stuart, the camp director.
This year’s camp theme was "Never Changing," based on the Bible verse Matthew 7:24.
Camper Zane Morris said he has grown in his relationship with Christ and been able to spend more time with friends during the camp.
WinShape Camps are part of the WinShape Foundation, which was started by the founder of Chick-fil-A. WinShape Camps for Communities partner with local Chick-fil-As to host the camps.
Helping Florence Flourish, along with local Chick-fil-As, hosted the camp at First Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Chris Handley, the team leader for Helping Florence Flourish and associate pastor of First Presbyterian Church, said a big part of the camp is relationship building for students.
“This is one of our flagship things that we do, because they're building race relations as they are in camp together,” Handley said. “That’s exciting for me, obviously.”
The camp ended on July 19 with a Chick-fil-A Friday Family Fun Day. Families are invited to attend the camp with their students, Stuart said.
Stuart was part of a team of 27 staff members leading camp the camp in Florence. At the end of the camp, the team headed to another location. Stuart said there are 12 to 13 teams that will lead camps in 100 cities.