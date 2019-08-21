HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Hartsville community is paying tribute to a little boy with a big heart who leaves behind a big legacy.
Garrison Lee Murph, who died Aug. 4 at the age of 11, was the inspiration behind the creation of Garrison’s Place, an adaptable playground for children with disabilities at Hartsville’s Byerly Park.
At four months old in 2008, Garrison was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type I, a rare inherited disease that destroys nerves and muscles in the spinal cord and brain stem, producing weakness in muscles used in swallowing, breathing and the use of limbs.
Doctors told his parents, Leon and Angela Murph of Hartsville, that Garrison probably would not live longer than another six months, maybe a year.
“They were pretty much like, ‘Take him home, love him. He won’t last more than a year,’” Angela Murph said in an interview with The Hartsville Messenger published in May of 2012 at the time of Garrison’s fourth birthday.
“I had never heard of it (SMA) before,” Leon Murph said in the same interview. “I really just didn’t know what to expect.”
On June 12, 2014 Garrison’s Place: A Handicapable Playground opened at Hartsville’s Byerly Park. The playground features special playground equipment, including a wheelchair platform swing, adaptive support swings and an adaptive zip line all suited for children with disabilities.
“This all got started because we wanted a way for siblings to be able to play together,” Angela Murph said at the playground’s official opening ceremony, for which Garrison cut the ribbon. She and her friend Melissa Shumate called the lack of playground equipment for children with disabilities in Hartsville’s public parks to the attention of city officials. Both were therapists at the Children’s Rehabilitation Center.
A $25,000 grant from The Byerly Foundation and $5,000 from the city helped bring the playground into existence.
“As our city mourns the loss of Garrison Murph, we reflect on the impact that he had during his 11 years here,” the city of Hartsville posted on its Facebook page on Aug. 7.
The city’s statement continues: “In 2014, the idea of inclusive play was brought to life in Hartsville following the direction of Garrison and his family with their Special Play for Special Kids campaign. A heartfelt letter written by Garrison's family prompted the city to make all playgrounds within the city handicapable so that siblings could play together when they were enjoying time at the park, no matter what their abilities might be.
With the help of Garrison's family, the community and The Byerly Foundation, Garrison's Place Playground opened in 2014 and was later upgraded to include even more equipment that improved play for all children. Since the implementation of this inclusive play idea in Hartsville, other cities have followed and created the same standards for their facilities, making Garrison's impact so much larger than just in the parks in Hartsville.
A celebration of life service was held for Garrison on Aug. 8 at the Center Theater in downtown Hartsville. Following the service, Garrison’s family and friends gathered at Garrison’s Place and released balloons in his honor and as a tribute to his life.
Garrison was born in Florence, the son of Leon and Angela Edd Murph. He was diagnosed with SMA Type 1 at the age of 4 months. He was not expected to live to be 12 months old. Garrison loved firetrucks, monster trucks and police trucks, and his favorite book was “The Gingerbread Man.” He loved animals and Yankee Doodle. He loved riding in the golf cart, making gingerbread houses, dying Easter eggs, going to the zoo, wrestling, tickle fighting and reading with his sister, Taylor. She was his best friend.
He loved getting kisses from his brother, Reid. Garrison's Place at Byerly Park was named in his honor and is a place where children of all abilities can come and play. His cognition was unbound by his disease, and he was a very smart boy who had a truly bright and beautiful soul.
Memorials can be made in his honor to Leo's Pride Foundation, leospride.org.