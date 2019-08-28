FLORENCE, S.C. – The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce to host the 2019 Grassroots Tour breakfast gathering on Monday, Sept. 9, at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on he Florence-Darlington Technical College campus.
Doors open for breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and the program begins at 8 a.m.
Ted Pitts, president and CEO of the S.C. Chamber of Commerce, is expected to lead the program.
“The annual Grassroots Tour is key to setting the business communities’ agenda for the upcoming year," Pitts said. "We get to hear from a broad and diverse group of business leaders from all regions of the state.”
Each year, the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce partners with regional chambers of commerce throughout South Carolina for the Chamber Alliance Grassroots Tour. The tour allows for the state chamber to hear from businesses of all types and sizes on the issues they are facing that need to be addressed. The feedback received from the meetings will help shape the state chamber’s 2020 Competitiveness Agenda and set the chamber’s priorities for the next legislative session.
“This is a perfect opportunity for our area industry and manufacturing leaders, along with regional and local business representatives to offer valuable input for our state representatives to hear and our state chamber to incorporate in their 2020 agenda,” said Mike Miller, president of the Greater Florence Chamber.
The Grassroots Tour Breakfast is being made possible by SiMT and Sonoco. To attend the event, register at flochamber.com/events/2019-09 or call 843-665-0515.