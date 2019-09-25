FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence One Schools district has selected its four honor roll teachers this year.
The four are Valerie Church of McLaurin Elementary, Katharine Bobbitt of Royall Elementary, Susan Bigham of Timrod Elementary and Alvinise Scipio of West Florence High.
The four teachers were honored during the Sept. 12 board of trustees meeting. Each honor roll teacher received an engraved plaque.
The honor roll teachers are the four finalists in the Florence One School Teacher of the Year program.
Each school’s teacher of the year must submit an application, and a panel of individuals from outside the school district reviews the applications and scores them. The four teachers with the highest scores are named honor roll teachers.
Now the four honor roll teachers will be interviewed and observed in the classroom, according to Pam Little-McDaniel, director of public information for the district.
The Florence One Schools teacher of the year will be selected on the basis of the interviews and observations.
