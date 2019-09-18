HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Heather Byrd, the new owner of the Montessori Day Academy in Hartsville, says children are encouraged to learn at their own pace.
Byrd spoke on Sept. 3 to the Hartsville Rotary Club.
The school is at 103 Campus Drive inside St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church.
Byrd said the Montessori school promotes learning through a psychology-based approach. She said children are able to explore math, science, language arts, music and other subjects and are encouraged to learn at their own pace.
She said the goal is to provide a school that meets the needs of all types of learners and provides them with the tools to learn.
Thirty-two children ranging in ages from six weeks to five years attend the school.
The school has eight full-time staff members, including three lead teachers and three assistants.
Byrd said she struggled in school when she got to college. She had a mentor who was a Montessori teacher.
She said when she had the opportunity to be involved in a new Montessori school in Hartsville last year, she not only got involved, she purchased it.
Byrd has been a photographer of babies and little children for about 20 years. She has a studio in McBee. She said working with children as a photographer has helped her in many ways to prepare for her role now.
“I made it my mission to educate young citizens about what Montessori is all about,” she said. “Our school goes above and beyond what is required."
She said the school is ABC certified.
Byrd said her goal is to expand into the lower elementary grades and eventually to upper school grades.
She said children instinctively know what they need to learn. The Montessori school provides long uninterrupted learning cycles, she said.
She said children use their senses in learning. Areas of learning include practical life skills, languages, sensorial, cultural, and math.
“Children learn to work on their own,” she said. “Children are self-motivated.”
In the Montessori school, 3- to 6-year-olds work together in the same room, she said. She said they stay in the same classroom with the same teachers for three years.
She said the younger children watch and learn from the older children. This teaches the older children leadership skills.
“We are preparing the child for life,” she said. “We want them to be successful in life and not just in pre-school.”
Betty Hanlon, a lead teacher at the school, said the children don’t have homework. She also said they don’t use TVs as a learning tool.
