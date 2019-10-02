DARLINGTON, S.C. – Nearly a year has passed since the death of Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway.
Carraway, a lifelong resident of Darlington, was killed in the line of duty on Oct. 3, 2018, but his memory continues to live on, and his hometown track, Darlington Raceway, wants to continue to honor him for years to come.
On Nov. 1, the track will host its second consecutive 5K event, but with a new name. The event will now be titled the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K. Proceeds will benefit he Terrence F. Carraway Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is raising donations for a new South Carolina Fallen Officers Memorial Park in his honor on Main Street in Darlington.
The goal of the Memorial Park is to honor fallen South Carolina police officers and canines who lost their lives in the line of duty.
The 5K, slated to begin at 6:30 p.m., will run under the lights at Darlington Raceway for the second consecutive year.
“We’re excited to bring back the 5K event to Darlington Raceway, ” track President Kerry Tharp said. "It’s our honor to rename the event the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K and have the proceeds benefit the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation. We encourage runners of all ages to register early for this event and enjoy a unique experience running under the lights while contributing to a worthy and meaningful cause.”
Participants can preregister online for the event for a fee of $25 per participant by visiting DarlingtonRaceway5K.itsyourrace.com/register/. Day-of registration will be $30 per person.
Packet pickup for the 5K will be available from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 at the Darlington Raceway Museum or on event day at the track beginning at 5 p.m.
The 5K course will start and end at the start-finish line of the race track. All participants will receive a T-shirt for running in the event.
Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are available by contacting Tyler Grube, director of corporate sales, at 843-395-8877 or tgrube@darlingtonraceway.com.
You can keep up with all of the latest news from Darlington Raceway at DarlingtonRaceway.com, on Facebook at Facebook.com/DarlingtonRaceway and on Twitter at Twitter.com/TooToughToTame.
