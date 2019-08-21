DARLINGTON, S.C. – Title I schools in Darlington County School District will hold annual parent meetings to discuss the Title I services that the schools receive and the requirements of the “Every Student Succeeds Act.”
Parents are encouraged to contact their child’s school to find out when the annual meeting will be held at that location or contact a Title I representative with Darlington County School District at 843-398-2297.
There are 14 Title I schoolwide sites in the Darlington County School District.
The Darlington County Title One schoolwide sites are Brockington Elementary Magnet School, Brunson-Dargan Elementary School, J.L. Cain Elementary School, Darlington Middle School, Lamar Elementary School, Pate Elementary School, Rosenwald Elementary/Middle School, Southside Early Childhood Center, Spaulding Elementary School, Spaulding Middle School, St. John’s Elementary School, Thornwell School for the Arts, Washington Street Elementary School and West Hartsville Elementary School.
Title I is the largest federal aid program for schools. Through Title I, the federal government allocates money to school districts around the country based on the income level of families in each district. Each district uses its Title I money to provide extra educational services to supplement the academic program at eligible schoolwide sites so that children who lag behind in school are given the support they need to succeed.
Schools that serve families who meet certain income requirements can operate a schoolwide Title I project. This means that all students in an eligible school can receive Title I services.
According to the law, each Title I school must hold an annual meeting soon after school begins to review the Title I services with parents.