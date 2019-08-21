DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Free Medical Clinic of Darlington County and NUCOR South Carolina are launching the Heroes4Health Golf Classic to benefit the Free Medical Clinic.
The event will be held on Sept. 20 at the Darlington Country Club and will include morning and afternoon rounds, continental breakfast, cookout lunch and will conclude Friday evening with the awards banquet and silent auction. Golfers will enjoy an excellent welcome package, golf on the great DCC layout, and hosted beverages.
Teams finishing in first through fourth place in each round will be awarded cash prizes. The low-grossing team for the day will be named tournament winner and receive cash prizes. Prizes will also be awarded for straightest drive and closest to the pin from both rounds.
The cost is $100 per player and $400 per team and sponsorship opportunities range from $200 to $5,000 and still exist.
For those who do not play golf but would like to contribute to the clinic, Friday evening will feature the awards banquet and a silent auction at 6 p.m. Businesses and individuals have already donated many gifts. They include the use of a beach house, signed Clemson memorabilia, golf rounds at many nearby courses, restaurant gift certificates, artwork, handmaid knives, gift baskets and much more. Tickets for the banquet are $30/individual and $50/couple.
In the past, NUCOR employees have organized a golf tournament to raise funds for the clinic. But many of those employees have moved on, so this year the clinic picked up the tournament and NUCOR has joined as the main sponsor for the event, according to Stephen Edwards, executive director of the clinic.
Organizers plan to make the golf classic an annual event.
The Free Medical Clinic of Darlington County (FMCDC) started in 2000 and provides free primary care, prescriptions and much more to the more than 6,000 uninsured adults of Darlington County. In 2018, the clinic provided nearly $750,000 in free medical care and over the 18 years of our existence has provided more than $12 million in free care to Darlington County residents.
FMCDC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization supported by churches, individuals, businesses as well as foundation grants from The United Way of Hartsville and Darlington, Sonoco Foundation, Byerly Foundation, Coker Foundation, Eastern Carolina Community Foundation and others.
FMCDC has clinics at 203 Grove St. in Darlington and 500 W. Carolina Ave. in Hartsville.
The clinic recently expanded its eligibility criteria to allow greater use of the clinic. It has also hired its first-ever full-time provider to allow expanded hours of operation and has partnered with McLeod’s Mobile Mammography unit, The Darlington Lion’s Club, SC Vocational Rehabilitation, Pee Dee Mental Health, Man To Man, Florence-Darlington Technical College’s Dental Hygiene program, Francis Marion University’s College of Health Sciences and PDRTA to remove barriers to receiving services and expand services not previously offered.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), Darlington County ranks 36 th out of 46 South Carolina counties for health outcomes which measure length and quality of life. According to DHEC, 15.6% of the county’s adult population is uninsured; 18.9% have delayed health care due to cost; the 10-year stroke mortality rate is 7.6% higher than the state average, and the county has the highest mortality rate for those diagnosed with breast cancer.
The goal of the Free Medical Clinic is to have a positive impact on these statistics by expanding services, providing more early screening prevention measures, and ensuring that quality health care to Darlington County residents who otherwise would not be able to afford such care.
“Please join us in these efforts by becoming a Hero for Health!” Edwards said.
For more information on the golf classic, to register, donate an item for the silent auction, purchase tickets, or become a sponsoring partner, please visit: Heroes4Health.dojiggy.com. For more information about FMCDC, visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/freemedicalclinicdc or our webpage at: www.freemedicalclinicdc.org.