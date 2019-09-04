FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University welcomed 22 new faculty members to campus as the 2019-20 academic year began.
The new faculty members come from universities across the country and around the globe, including the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Florida and Texas A&M University.
School of Business
>> Scott Dell , assistant professor of accounting, earned his B.S. in accounting from Boston University, his MBA from the University of Pennsylvania, and his DBA from University of Wisconsin – Whitewater.
>> Ana Iglesias , assistant professor of management, earned her B.S. in computer science from Paulista University, her MBA from Mackenzie Presbyterian University, and her Ph.D. in business administration from Georgia State University.
School of Health Sciences
>> Caitlin Jordan , assistant professor of physician assistant studies, earned her B.S. in public health from the College of Charleston and her M.S. in physician assistant studies from Francis Marion University.
>> Afua Blay , assistant professor of speech language pathology, earned her B.SA. in linguistics from the University of Ghana, her M.S. in communication sciences and disorders from the University of North Dakota and her Ph.D. in communication sciences and disorders from University of North Dakota.
>> Frances Burns , director of speech language pathology, earned her B.A. in therapeutic recreation from the University of North Carolina Wilmington, her M.S. in speech and hearing sciences from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, and her Ph.D. in communication disorders from University of Massachusetts – Amherst.
>> Jeffre McCutcheon , assistant professor of physician assistant studies, earned her B.S. in exercise science from the College of Charleston and her M.S. in physician assistant studies from Francis Marion University.
>> Megan Wayne , instructor of nursing, earned her B.S.N. from Clemson University and her M.S.N. from Benedictine University.
College of Liberal Arts
>> Ethan J. Anderson , assistant professor of biology, earned his B.S. in biotechnology from South Dakota State University and his Ph.D. in molecular biology from South Dakota State University.
>> Jason Doll , assistant professor of biology, earned his B.S. in biology from Ball State University, his M.S. in aquatic biology and fisheries from Ball State University and his Ph.D. in environmental science from Ball State University
>> Elizabeth Jones , assistant professor of biology, earned her B.S. in biology from East Tennessee State University, her M.S. in marine biology from the College of Charleston, and her Ph.D. in coastal sciences from University of Southern Mississippi.
>> Briana Aguila , assistant professor of chemistry, earned her B.S. in chemistry from the University of Florida, and her Ph.D. in chemistry from University of South Florida.
>> Adam Houle , assistant professor of English, earned his B.A. in English from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, his M.A. in English from Northern Michigan University, and his Ph.D. in English-Creative Writing from Texas Tech University.
>> Casey Wilson , assistant professor of English, earned her B.A., M.A. and Ph.D. in English from the University of Florida.
>> Aaron Krohn , assistant professor of theater, earned his B.A. in theater from Trinity University and his M.F.A. in lighting design from the University of Houston.
>> Jason Kirby , assistant professor of history, earned his B.A. in history from the University of South Carolina – Aiken, his M.A. in history from the University of South Carolina, and his Ph.D. in history from University of Georgia.
>> Monica Cox , instructor of mathematics, earned her B.S. in mathematics from Francis Marion University and her M.Ed. in math education from Cambridge College.
>> Lauren Perez , assistant professor of political science, earned her B.A. in political science from Bucknell University, her M.A. in political science from James Madison University and her Ph.D. in political science from University of Pittsburgh.
>> Ryan Williams , assistant professor of political science, earned his A.B. in political science and A.B.J. in digital and broadcast journalism from the University of Georgia and his M.A. and Ph.D. in political science from the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill.
>> Antonio Cooper , visiting assistant professor of psychology, earned his B.A. in psychology from the University of South Carolina, his M.A. in counseling from Webster University and his Ph.D. in school psychology from Howard University.
>> Todd Couch , assistant professor of sociology, earned his B.A. in sociology from Midwestern State University and his M.S. and Ph.D. in sociology from Texas A&M University.
>> Kiley Molinari , assistant professor of anthropology, earned her B.A. in United States history from Franklin Pierce University, her M.A. in cultural anthropology from the University of Idaho, and her Ph.D. in sociocultural anthropology from University of Oklahoma.
Rogers Library
>> Wendy Moore , technical services librarian, earned her B.A. in English from Francis Marion University and her M.A. in counseling psychology from Webster University.
