FLORENCE, S.C. – First Bank Foundation has donated a total of $36,100 in June to nonprofit groups in Pee Dee communities as part of its commitment to service excellence.
John Long, executive vice president of First Bank, said that the bank was proud to give back to the Pee Dee.
“For over 19 years, the First Bank Foundation has given back to the communities we serve,” Long said. “The money we are able to donate to these charities to support their missions, is a direct reflection of the increased value of our stock.”
He said he wanted to thank the bank’s loyal customers who have supported the bank over the years and which has allowed it to support these programs that make such a huge impact locally.
“It is truly an honor to be able to do so,” he said.
The nonprofit groups that received donations include All 4 Autism, Boys and Girls Club, Building Families In-Home Program, Cheraw Rescue Squad, Chesterfield Fire Department, Cornerstone Baptist Church, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Florence County Disabilities Foundation, Florence School District One Athletics, Friends of the Florence County Library, Girl Scout Council of the Pee Dee, Greater Florence Habitat for Humanity, Help4Kids, House of Hope, McCarn Community Ministry Food Bank, Mercy In Me Free Medical Clinic, Northeastern Technical College, Pathfinders United, Pee Dee Area Boy Scouts of America, Pee Dee Area Coalition, Pee Dee Land Trust, Relay for Life, SNAC, St. David’s Cemetery Association, Town of Cheraw Jazz Fest, United Way of Chesterfield County, and Wallace Rescue Squad.
Long said First Bank is proud to be a local community bank that gives back to the communities it serves. First Bank is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, and has $6 billion in assets with 102 branch locations in North Carolina and South Carolina. First Bank serves the South Carolina market with branches in Cheraw, Dillon, Florence and Latta.