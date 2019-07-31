LAKE CITY, S.C. – The J.Y.E.S. Foundation presented the Johnnie Yvonne Epps Scott Scholarship Gala on July 20 at The Bean Market in Lake City.
Jus Tru Blac provided live entertainment at the gala, which honored former educator Yvonne Scott.
Scott was a Lake City native, former Lake City city councilwoman and educator in Florence and Williamsburg County schools for a total of 40 years. She worked for Florence County School District Three as the director of college, career and student outreach Services.
According to an announcement, Scott had an unwavering passion for expanding college access to students from all backgrounds and was widely recognized for nearly 100 students gaining admission to college and amassing more than $5.5 million in scholarships and financial aid.
Saturday’s gala featured five sponsorship levels:
>> Master Class: $2,500.
>> STEM: $1,500.
>> Help Yo’ Self!: $1,000.
>> Courage: $500.
>> Advocate: $250.