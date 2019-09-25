Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 12:30 p.m. Monday, 7 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Rule 62 Group: 6 p.m. Monday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1629 W. Palmetto St., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
TOPS SC 101 – Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 10 a.m. today at College Park Baptist Church, 1501 Third Loop Road, Florence. Weigh-in at 9:30 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. Lots of incentive. Call Linda at 843-662-0210 for more information.
Tweens Program: 3:30 p.m. today at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. The programs, offered for children in 3rd through 5th grade, consist of movies, stories, crafts and guest speakers and will last 30 to 45 minutes. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
OWLS Tai Chi Yang 24: 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. today at the Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This Tai Chi style features more movement and is easier to learn than other styles. Beginners are welcome. Please wear loose/comfortable clothing and soft soled shoes. Class minimum is 5, and maximum is 14. An annual fee of $12 is due at registration. To register, visit the Barnes Street Activity Center. For information, email Sharon Webb at SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Al-Anon Meeting: 6 p.m. today and Monday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1629 W. Palmetto St., Florence, and noon Thursday and Tuesday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. These meetings are for friends and relatives of alcoholics. Call 843-662-4938 for more information.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
“Stepping Forward” Talk: 7 p.m. today in the Watson Theater at Coker College, 300 E. College Ave., Hartsville. Rich Harwood, President and Founder of the Harwood Institute for Public Innovation, will present a talk on how we can put our local communities and our country on a more hopeful path. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit steppingforwardbook.org.
OWLS Corn Hole: 9 a.m. and noon Thursday and Tuesday in the gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open play for active adults over 50 and lasts 90 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Taco Bout an Open House: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Leatherman Senior Center, 600 Senior Way, Florence. This event will feature activities including a scavenger hunt and bingo, speakers, and a taco bar for lunch. This event is part of National Senior Center Month, and follows its theme, “The Key to Aging Well.” For more information, visit seniorcitizensassociation.com or call 843-669-6761.
Baby Storytimes: 10 a.m. (non-walkers) and 11 a.m. (walkers) Thursday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. This program is for babies up to 23 months old. The programs will be divided into two groups, walkers and non-walkers. An adult caregiver will need to stay with the baby during the fifteen minute program. The program will consist of music, finger plays, and stories appropriate for these age groups. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
OWLS Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and Thursday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
Bourbon Tasting: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Retrofit Sip-N-Seat, 152 Mantissa Row, Hartsville. Participants will learn about the basics of bourbon tasting by experiencing four or five hand-selected bourbon whiskeys and accompaniments. For more information, visit retrofitsipnseat.com.
Lake City Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bean Market, 111 Henry St., Lake City. Local vegetables, crafts, and more are available to purchase. For more information, call 843-374- 1500.
Pee Dee FCA Golf Classic Tournament: 1 p.m. Thursday at Traces Golf Club, 4322 Southborough Road, Florence. Proceeds will benefit the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in their efforts to help area athletes and coaches on a year-round basis and provide camp scholarships. For more information, call 843-307-1106.
Divorce Clinic: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. Attendees will learn how to handle their own divorce. Information is best suited to those who have been separated for at least one continuous year, have no minor children from the marriage, and (if they have no property or debts to be divided) seek no money. For more information or to register, visit florencelibrary.org or call 843-413-7074.
Tours at the Florence County Museum : 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Florence County Museum, 111 W Cheves St., Florence. Exhibit themed public tours take place every Thursday. No registration is required, and they are led by museum docents. Tours are free and open to all.
Ovis Hill Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Naturally Outdoors, 2519 W. Palmetto St., Florence. For more information, visit www.ovishillfarm.com.
Tech Talk PM: 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Thursday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. Get a 30 minute appointment to help with various technology questions, including tablet use, reading system, smart phones, and safety and security for devices. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 843-413-7074.
Afterschool Programs: 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. Children in grades 5K to 2nd grade are invited for a variety of activities including crafts, stories, movies and guest speakers. The program lasts 30 to 45 minutes. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Story Time: 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Williamsburg County Library, 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. This story time is for children age 5 and under. It is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-558-7679.
Hartsville Downtown Block Party: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday on Main Street, Hartsville. Whiskey Run will be performing live. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit mainstreethartsville.org.
Night OWLS Pilates Mat & Chair Exercise: 6 p.m. Thursday at the Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This class will encourage the development of strong and flexible muscles without adding mass, with a focus on core stabilization and strengthening. No experience required. Exercise equipment will be required, but participants are welcome to bring their own. Please wear comfortable workout clothing (sweat pants or yoga pants are fine). An annual fee of $12 is due at registration. To register, visit the Barnes Street Activity Center. For information, email Sharon Webb at SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
The Palmetto Mastersingers: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bean Market, 111 Henry St., Lake City. This event will feature an opening reception with wine and hors ‘ d oeuvres, followed by the opening concert for the Palmetto Mastersingers. Tickets will be available at the door. Students enter free. For more information, call 843-374-8611.
Bringing Downtown Alive Concert Series: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday on Liberty Lane and the first block of Pearl Street, Darlington. The final concert in this series will be a community karaoke party. This concert is free and open to the public. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information, email info@buildupdarlington.org or call 843-398-4000 ext. 103.
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 9 a.m. Friday and Tuesday in the Weight Room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 50 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. Friday and Wednesday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
Pee Dee Growers Market: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3215 Bluff Road, Marion. Fresh and local vegetables, fruits, and specialty goods will be available to purchase.
Artist Talk & Lunch: Noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence. Hartsville artist Jim Boden will be discussing his recent work and current exhibition, Out of Paradise. The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited. For more information, visit flocomuseum.org or call 843-676-1200.
Fine Arts Friday: 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. This program is for children in 5k to third grade. Children will be working with a variety of art forms. Registration is required and space is limited. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Florence After Five: 5:30 p.m. Friday on S. Dargan between Evans and Cheves Streets, Florence. The Catalinas will be performing. This concert is free and open to the public. Food and beverages will be available for purchase with tickets. For more information, visit florencedowntown.com.
Little Pee Dee Night Life: 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Little Pee Dee Night Life, 8505 E. Highway 76 North, Mullins. Live bands and dancing every weekend. No alcoholic beverages will be served. For more information, visit facebook.com/littlepeedeenightlife.
Crossroads Comedy feat. Brian Shirley: 7:30 to 8 p.m. (cocktail reception) and 8 to 10 p.m. (comedy show) Friday at Crossroads on Main, 128 W. Main St., Lake City. This will be an evening of laughs, food, and beverages. Must be 21 years of age or older. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit facebook.com/events/2344118042336437.
Amazers Corn Maze: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday to Nov. 3 at McLeod Farms, Highway 151 South, McBee. Participants will be quizzed on their favorite heroes and villains as they move through the corn maze. 50% of ticket sales will go to the McLeod Children’s Hospital. For more information, visit macspride.com.
Breaking Free 5K/15K Walk/Run: 8 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1021 S. Ebenezer Road, Florence. Registration for the 5K is $30 for adults and $15 for students; registration for the 15K is $40 for adults and $15 for students. Proceeds will support the Pee Dee Coalition’s Emergency Safe Shelter. For more information or to register, visit breakingfree5k15k.itsyourrace.com.
Hunter Education Course: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Carolina Sandhills National Wildlife Refuge, 23734 Highway 1, McBee. Participants must be-register and bring their own lunch. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian; anyone under 18 must bring a signed permission slip from a parent or guardian to participate in range activities. Admission is free, but space is limited. To register, visit register-ed.com/events/view/142514.
Eat Smart Move More: Florence Full Life Festival & Expo: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of Sanborn Street, Florence. This event will be a celebration of Florence’s health and wellness. It will feature exhibitors, tours of the City Center Market, an interactive alley of games and equipment demonstrations, and free lunch for the first 200 participants. For more information, visit facebook.com/eatsmartmovemoreFlorenceSC.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the back parking lot of the City Center, 369 W. Cheves St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. Ovis Hill Farmers Market is an anchor tenant at the market. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Dargan Farms Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Saturdays) and 2 to 7 p.m. (Sundays) Saturday to Oct. 27; and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 19 and 26 at Dargan Farms, 1301 S. Charleston Road, Darlington. Admission for ages 3 and up is $10 per person.
Paws on the Pad: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lynches River County Park, 902 Spine Road, Coward. Pups will be given access to the park’s Splash Pad. Admission is $3 per dog (with up to two handlers per dog). Proof of up-to-date vaccinations is required, including rabies, parvo, and Bordetella (kennel cough). Bordetella vaccine must be given at least 48 hours prior to event. For more information, visit lynchesriverpark.com or call 843-389-2785.
Golden Leaf Festival: 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Mullins. This event will feature a parade on main street, live entertainment, a car show, crafters and food vendors, a Kids Park, and the Lions Club Run for Sight 5K.
Coward Harvest Festival: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Bible Temple, 195 Gause Canal Road, Coward. Acts this year will include Dancin’ on Main, the Dancing Machine, and That Hartsville Bubble Man. For more information, visit bit.ly/CowardHarvestFest.
Caring & Sharing Silent Auction Fundraiser: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Hemingway First Baptist Church, 200 E. George St., Hemingway. Items for sale will include pictures, gift certificates, coins, an antique piano, and a baseball glove autographed by John Smoltz. Pileau by the cup and sweets will be sold during the event. Proceeds will benefit Caring & Sharing, an organization that supplies food and other resources to the needy of Williamsburg, Georgetown, and parts of Florence.
Wild Weekends: 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. See live animals and have the opportunity to meet the animal up close.
Recovery Day Rally: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Timrod Park, 400 Timrod Park Drive, Florence. This rally will feature live music, face painting, clowns, corn hole, hot dogs and BBQ, an organized walk, and games. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, visit favorpeedee.org.
Ride for Rayne: 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Black Jack Harley-Davidson, 2691 Alex Lee Boulevard, Florence. There will be food and live music by RadioVibe. Registration is from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. and costs $15 per ride and $5 per passenger. For more information, visit facebook.com/blackjackharley.
Wings for Angels: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Downtown Southern Funk, 551 W. Lucas St., Florence. Contestants will go through multiple rounds of three wings, with each round getting hotter until one person remains. Registration is $50. Proceeds will benefit the McLeod Cancer Foundation. For more information, including the full rules, visit facebook.com/events/2277535699226359.
¡Viva! Pee Dee: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the R.O.B., 245 S. Church St., Lake City. Come celebration Hispanic culture with friends and family, including music by La Nueva Sensacion, dancing from the Aroha Arts Collective, and food. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit lccommunityoutreach.org.
Saturday Night Cabin Fever Murder Mystery Dinner: 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Leatherman Senior Center, 600 Senior Way, Florence. The Leatherman Seasoned Players will be presenting this murder mystery dinner. Seating is limited; tickets are $20 per person and must be purchased at the senior center. This event is part of National Senior Center Month, and follows its theme, “The Key to Aging Well.” For more information, visit seniorcitizensassociation.com or call 843-669-6761.
I Can {Code};: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Girls University, 1249 Celebration Boulevard, Florence. Girls will learn basic computer programming, including how to build simple websites and games. At the end of the session, participants will earn an I CAN CODE certificate and an I CAN CODE SWAG bracelet. This workshop is for girls in grades 2nd to 8th. Registration is $10. For more information, visit girls-university.com.
Harper Vibely: 8 p.m. Saturday at Jazz on Dargan, 137 N. Dargan St., Florence. Harper Vibely will be performing. For more information, visit facebook.com/JazzonDargan.
SC Bridal Showcase: 1 p.m. Sunday at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. Vendors featured will include engagement ring insurance to the honeymoon. For more information, visit scbridalshowcase.com.
Pims Corn Maze: Fairy Tale: 2 to 6 p.m. (Sundays) Sunday to Nov. 10 at Pim Farms, 464 Dovesville Highway, Darlington. This maze for young children (3 to 7 years old) includes gem mining buckets with shells, rocks, and gems. Adult and teen gem mining includes soccer gold and human fuse balls. Admission to the fairy tale maze is $5; adult and teen gem mining is $7. Groups of ten or more must make an appointment. For more information, visit pimfarms.com.
Sunday Family Movies: 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. The movies, rated either G or PG, are sponsored by the Friends of the Florence County Library. For more information or to register, call 843-292-7382.
Dreamgirls Auditions: 7 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 2 in the main lobby at Florence Little Theatre, 417 S. Dargan St., Florence. Registration begins 30 minutes prior to audition times. Auditions are open to ages 16 and up; all individuals under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Please bring a non-returnable head shot if available. For more information, call 843-662-3731.
Album Release Party: 8 p.m. Sunday at Jazz on Dargan, 137 N. Dargan St., Florence. This will be a release party for Hank Bilal’s upcoming album. He will be performing songs from the album.
OWLS Gentle Stretch: 9 a.m. Monday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Tai Chi: 9 a.m. (open practice) and 10 a.m. (continuing class) Monday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at the Pearl Moore Basketball Center, 500 Barnes St., Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.
Monday Library Lab: 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. This program is for children in fourth to sixth grade. Children will learn about a variety of science concepts. Registration is required and space is limited. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Creative Space: 3:30 to 4:50 p.m. Monday at the Williamsburg County Library, 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-558-7679.
OWLS Tai Chi Beginners: 9 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. (continuation class) Tuesday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 30 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Toddler and Preschool Storytime: 9:30 a.m. for toddlers, 10:30 a.m. for preschoolers Tuesday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. Children must be two years old to register for the toddler story time, and 3 to 5 years old for preschool story time. The story time will include stories, finger plays, simple crafts and music. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Diabetes and Nutrition Classes: 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Floyd Conference Center, 1592 Freedom Boulevard, Florence. These free classes will provide self-management tools needed to help avoid serious but preventable complications with diabetes. These classes are taught by a certified diabetes instructor and registered dietician. For more information or to register, call 843-674-4525.
Cheraw: National Night Out: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Centennial Park in Cheraw. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. The public will have the chance to meet members of the Cheraw Police Department, see police equipment, and more.
TOPS SC 101 – Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Dawsey United Methodist Church, 2711 Dawsey St., Florence. For more information, visit tops.org or call 1-800-932-8677.
Paw Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue: 6 p.m. Tuesday; and 2 and 10 a.m. Oct. 2 at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. The pups of Paw Patrol will share lessons about citizenship, social skills, and problem solving. Tickets start at $20; VIP packages are available. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit florencecenter.com.
Night OWLS Dance/Stretch: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This series will feature cardio movements in a choreographic format, using traditional dance techniques and emphasizing dance fundamentals and core strengthening. No dance experience required. Please wear comfortable workout clothing (sweat pants or yoga pants and street shoes are fine). An annual fee of $12 is due at registration. To register, visit the Barnes Street Activity Center. For information, email Sharon Webb at SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Line Dance Class: 6 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at Poynor Adult Education, 301 S. Dargan St., Florence. Beginner and advanced beginner dancers are invited to learn new dances every week. Beginner-level class is from 6 p.m. to 6:50 p.m., and advance-beginner-level class is from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. The fee is $5 per class. For more information visit Heart & Sole Line Dance, Florence SC on Facebook or call Cindy Dowdy at 843-506-2998.
Bingo for All: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Williamsburg County Library, 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-558-7679.
Bilingual Storytime: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. The story time, for children ages 2 through 5, will include stories, finger plays and music on a bilingual theme. The story time lasts 30 minutes. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Florence Little Theatre Friends Meeting: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Florence Little Theatre, 417 S. Dargan St., Florence. There will be discussions of upcoming projects and opportunities to sign up for volunteer work. The mission of the FLT Friends is to promote and support the endeavors of the Florence Little Theatre through fundraising projects and volunteerism. Membership may be obtained at any meeting; annual dues are $20.
To have events included free in the Pee Dee Weekly events calendar on Wednesdays, submit announcements by 5 p.m. Tuesday two weeks before the event. Handwritten announcements are not accepted. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos. Please include the time, date and address where the event will take place. Fax information to 843-317-7292; email to news@scnow.com; or mail to Morning News, c/o Events, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C. 29506.
