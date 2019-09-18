HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Hartsville American Legion Post 53 presented American Legion “Thank You” coins during a drill weekend at the Hartsville National Guard Armory.
The coins were presented to soldiers who had recently been promoted and one retiree in appreciation of their accomplishments and service.
The Hartsville armory is home to Company A of the 351st Aviation Support Battalion.
First Sergeant Richard Rivers is retiring and was presented a “Thank You” coin in grateful appreciation of his 38 years of military service.
Five soldiers were promoted to private first class: Shaquania Lipscomb, Jermaine Frierson, Synclaire Mitchell and Raim Nelson.
Fifteen soldiers were promoted to specialist: Richard Rivers, Cody Daney, Ashley Thomas, Kellie Brown, Anyea Pinnock. Demeshion Smith, Seneca Rushing, Tyrese Tucker, Deja McConnell, Devon Gibbs, Clarissa Butler, Jaison Jordan, Ashley Thomas, Savannah Rivas and Bertha Sinkler.
