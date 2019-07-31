FLORENCE, S.C. -- As families and students across South Carolina wind down summer break and prepare for back-to-school mayhem, there’s a silver lining for the shoppers’ pocketbooks: Tax-Free Weekend is almost here.
The first weekend of every August in South Carolina gives students and families a chance to hit stores for school-related products without having to pay state and local sales taxes.
This year the tax-free holiday happens Friday through Sunday.
A variety of items will be exempt from the state’s 6 percent sales tax, as well as additional local taxes that would apply. According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, these products generally include school supplies, dorm and home products, clothing, accessories and some technology items.
School supplies are described by law as items used in the classroom or at home with respect to school assignments. These include – but aren’t quite limited to – pens, pencils, paper, binders, notebooks, books, bookbags, lunchboxes and calculators. Items such as refrigerators, toiletries, bicycles and food often purchased by college students are not school supplies and are not exempt from taxes.
The state’s Department of Revenue estimates that shoppers save approximately $3 million each year during the tax-free weekend.
Tax-free weekend starts at 12:01 a.m. Friday and goes through midnight on Sunday.