FLORENCE, S.C. -- It’s not often that you get to jam out to a polka band while watching weenie dog races … at least not in the South.
But come Oct. 12, downtown Florence has you covered.
Yes, it’s once again time for the city’s famous Oktoberfest celebration, and all are invited to join in the fun.
The family-friendly event features live music, Oktoberfest costumes, beer barrel and beer stein races, and of course, the famous running of the weenie dogs, which benefits the Florence Area Humane Society.
Oh, and did we mention beer? Because there’s always plenty on tap to wash down the tasty schnitzel and other authentic German fare. Drink and food tickets will be available for purchase to be used with vendors on site.
But even though we probably had you at beer, have you ever wondered why exactly we don silly-looking hats and stockings to hop around to oompah music in the street? What are we celebrating again, and why?
Well, according to Wikipedia, Oktoberfest is the world’s largest beer fest and traveling fun fair.
Held annually in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, it is a 16- to 18-day folk festival running from mid- or late-September to the first weekend in October, with more than 6 million people from around the world attending every year.
The tradition dates back to October 1810 when King Ludwig I married Princess Therese. The citizens of Munich were invited to attend the festivities held on the fields in front of the city gates to celebrate the royal event. The precise origins of the festival are often debated, but the decision to repeat the celebrations and horse races the following year led to the annual Oktoberfest tradition.
Though weenie dogs are not specifically mentioned in the history books, dachshund dog racing has become a highlight of Oktoberfest events across the United States, including downtown Florence’s. Application forms will be available online for those who would like to enter their weenie dogs or almost-weenie dogs in this year’s races.
Beer is a big part of the event, and this year’s selection will include a host of Oktoberfest and fall brews including Angry Orchard Cider, Sam Adams Octoberfest, Weistenphaner Fest Bier, People’s Porter, Highlands Pilsner, Southern Tier Pumpkin, as well as domestic favorites Bud Light and Michelob Ultra.
