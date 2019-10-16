LAKE CITY — A dream came true for the users of the new Lake City Park on Oct. 4.
A ribbon was cut at the park to open two swings for use by those with disabilities. Florence County Disabilities Foundation board member Sharon Askins called it a dream come true.
One of the new swings is wheelchair-accessible and a user can remain in the chair but be secured by chains. The other is a more conventional swing but includes additional support for those with less-severe disabilities. The swings are on a special, spongy pad that absorbs the impact of a person falling on it, lowering the likelihood of concussions and other injuries for the users of the swings.
Florence County Councilman Jason Springs and Askins, a member of the Florence County Disabilities Foundation, spoke at the brief ceremony held in the shelter area of the park.
Springs said he was approached by a member of the community — he did not specify the person — about swings for the park shortly after it opened in April 2018.
He added that he had always felt something was missing from the park but wasn’t sure what until he saw a post on Facebook about similar swings in another city.
“When I saw it, I said: ‘That’s it. That’s what we’re missing here in Lake City,’” Springs said. “Knowing Lake City like I do, even this general area, we just don’t have accessible recreation areas for members of our public who just aren’t as fortunate as the rest of us.”
Springs added that things those who do not have physical disabilities take for granted have features that can make a big difference for those who do.
“This is a dream come true,” Askins said.
She said she and her husband had been coming to the park to walk for the past three days — the park has a boardwalk around an artificial lake — and to enjoy God’s bounty.
“Now, everyone is going to get to enjoy this bounty with the installation of these swings,” she added.
Askins noted that she had seen similar swings on a trip she and her husband made in July and told her husband that she would love to see something similar in Lake City.
Springs’ council district includes the city of Lake City and surrounding areas.
The Rev. Bill McCown, the new pastor at Lake City Methodist Church, provided the invocation and the blessing of the swings at the ceremony.
The ceremony was originally planned to be held outdoors at the new swings, but Springs said he made the decision to relocate it to the nearby shelter due to the weather — the listed high for Friday was 98 degrees — and the proximity of the shelter.
