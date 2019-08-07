Lumberton, N.C. – The Mullins Recreation Department’s 12-year-old all-star team and 2019 state champions continue to roll during the post-season tournaments.
The South Carolina representative in the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series won the first game of the Division II Majors Word Series on July 26 in Lumberton, North Carolina.
Team South Carolina defeated Florida 17-0.
Teammates Colby Richardson and Miles Trussell combined for a no-hitter.
South Carolina took on Virginia in the winner’s bracket on July 28 and won that game 5-2.
Mullins is off to a 9-0 start in tournament play this summer.