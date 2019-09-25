COLUMBIA, S.C. – Five state representatives from the Pee Dee have received 2019 Business Advocate Awards from the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce.
The Pee Dee state representatives receiving awards are House Speaker Jay Lucas, Jackie “Coach” Hayes, Roger Kirby, Robert Williams and Wallace H. “Jay” Jordan.
Lucas, a Republican, has been speaker of the House since 2014. His district includes eastern Darlington County, southern Chesterfield County, eastern Lancaster County, and northern Kershaw County.
Hayes, a Democrat, represents House District 55, which includes the western third of Marlboro County, most of Dillon County, and a portion of Horry County.
Kirby, a Democrat, represents House District 61, which includes eastern Florence County and western Marion County.
Williams, a Democrat, represents House District 62, which includes central Darlington County and two small portions of western Florence County including the town of Timmonsville.
Jordan, a Republican, represents House District 63, which includes west Florence.
No state senators received the award this year.
“The State Chamber is pleased to recognize this year’s Business Advocates,” South Carolina Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ted Pitts said. “These House members all cast votes that help push issues that move job growth and the economy in the right direction.”
Each legislative session, the chamber tracks roll call votes on key business issues and tallies them to determine an overall score for each member of the General Assembly. This year the chamber scored votes related to fixing the uncompetitive tax structure, overhauling a broken education system, and continuing to fill the workforce gap.
The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce’s website says it’s a statewide organization that promotes pro-job and pro-business policies at the state and federal level.
