Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 12:30 p.m. Monday, 7 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Rule 62 Group: 6 p.m. Monday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1629 W. Palmetto St., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
Basketball Free Play: 4 to 7 p.m. daily at the A.W. “Man” Stanley Gym, 100 Magnolia St., Darlington. This free play is for children ages 14 and up. For more information, email ParksandRecreation@darcosc.net or call 843-398-4030.
OWLS Early Bird Water Aerobics: 8:15 a.m. today and Friday at Fitness Forum, 120 E. Elm St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 60 minutes. Registration is $39 a month to be paid to Fitness Forum. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and Friday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
Summer Activities: 10 to 11:30 a.m. today at the A.W. “Man” Stanley Gym, 100 Magnolia St., Darlington. These activities will include math, reading, and writing. For more information, email ParksandRecreation@darcosc.net or call 843-398-4030.
TOPS SC 101 – Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 10 a.m. today at College Park Baptist Church, 1501 Third Loop Road, Florence. Weigh-in at 9:30 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. Lots of incentive. Call Linda at 843-662-0210 for more information.
Gandy Pool: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today to Saturday at the Gandy Pool, 115 Gary St., Darlington. The pool will be open weather permitting. All children 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult over 18; no adult may sign in more than two swimmers. Admission is $1 for the day.
Speed Racer Day: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Hartsville Memorial Library, 147 W. College Ave., Hartsville. Participants will have the chance to drive the Star Wars Speed Racer. For more information, call darlington-lib.org.
Organized Free Play: 1 to 4:30 p.m. today at the Harmon Baldwin Recreation Center, 300 Sanders St., Darlington. The free play will include dodgeball, volleyball, arts & crafts, and board games. For more information, email ParksandRecreation@darcosc.net or call 843-398-4030.
Summer Fun for Young Ones: 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. (Wednesdays) today to Aug. 14 at Palmetto Arts Academy, 110 S. Acline St., Lake City. Dance classes will include tap, jazz, and ballet. Class tuition is $50, with a $20 fee for new students. For more information, call 843-687-0472 or 843-319-1493.
Adult Tap and Jazz Dance Class: 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. (Wednesdays) today to Aug. 14 at Palmetto Arts Academy, 110 S. Acline St., Lake City. Classes will alternate tap and jazz each week. Class tuition is $50, with a $20 registration fee for new students. For more information, call 843-687-0472 or 843-319-1493.
OWLS Tai Chi Yang 24: 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. today at the Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This Tai Chi style features more movement and is easier to learn than other styles. Beginners are welcome. Please wear loose/comfortable clothing and soft soled shoes. Class minimum is 5, and maximum is 14. An annual fee of $12 is due at registration. To register, visit the Barnes Street Activity Center. For information, email Sharon Webb at SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Al-Anon Meeting: 6 p.m. today and Monday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1629 W. Palmetto St., Florence, and noon Thursday and Tuesday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. These meetings are for friends and relatives of alcoholics. Call 843-662-4938 for more information.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
OWLS Corn Hole: 9 a.m. and noon Thursday and Tuesday in the gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open play for active adults over 50 and lasts 90 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Swamp Fox Quilters Guild Monthly Meeting: 9:30 a.m. Thursday at John Calvin Presbyterian Church, 2000 Marsh Ave., Florence. The guild’s purpose is to educate the membership and community in the art of quilting. New members and visitors are welcome. Annual membership dues are $15. For more information, visit swampfoxquilters.com.
OWLS Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
Lake City Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bean Market, 111 Henry St., Lake City. Local vegetables, crafts, and more are available to purchase. For more information, call 843-374- 1500.
Tours at the Florence County Museum : 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Florence County Museum, 111 W Cheves St., Florence. Exhibit themed public tours take place every Thursday. No registration is required, and they are led by museum docents. Tours are free and open to all.
Ovis Hill Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Naturally Outdoors, 2519 W. Palmetto St., Florence. For more information, visit www.ovishillfarm.com.
Story Time: 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Williamsburg County Library, 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. This story time is for children age 5 and under. It is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-558-7679.
Night OWLS Pilates Mat & Chair Exercise: 6 p.m. Thursday at the Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This class will encourage the development of strong and flexible muscles without adding mass, with a focus on core stabilization and strengthening. No experience required. Exercise equipment will be required, but participants are welcome to bring their own. Please wear comfortable workout clothing (sweat pants or yoga pants are fine). An annual fee of $12 is due at registration. To register, visit the Barnes Street Activity Center. For information, email Sharon Webb at SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Civil Air Patrol Open House: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Civil Air Patrol, S. McCall Boulevard, Florence. Members of the Florence Composite Squadron will show the remodeled facility and inform the public about Civil Air Patrol and the opportunities its members receive. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, visit GoCivilAirPatrol.com or CAP.news.
Concert: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday at Hoof and Hound, 113 W. Carolina Ave., Hartsville. Songwriter and guitarist Dylan Sneed will be performing. For more information, call 843-917-0239.
Jehovah’s Witnesses Conference: Friday to Sunday, Aug. 16 to 18, and Aug. 23 to 25 at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. The theme of this year’s conference is “Love Never Fails.” The public is invited to attend. For more information, visit florencecenter.com or call jw.org.
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 9 a.m. Friday and Tuesday in the Weight Room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 50 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Pee Dee Growers Market: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3215 Bluff Road, Marion. Fresh and local vegetables, fruits, and specialty goods will be available to purchase.
Hartsville City Swim: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Aug. 9 at the Hartsville YMCA, 111 E. Carolina Ave., Hartsville. This summer program will provide a safe, inviting swim program to residents of the City of Hartsville. This program is free for all Hartsville residents; bring proof of residency and a picture ID. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration must be completed one day before the event (Thursday and Aug. 8) and is limited to 20 people. For more information, visit hartsvillesc.gov/cityswim.
Summer of Love: A Yoga + Music Experience: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at Black Creek Arts, 116 W. College Ave., Hartsville. This event will feature live music by Howard Moore, an all-levels yoga class with Jamie Martell and June Avant, and a potluck party with a summer-inspired cocktail. Bring a yoga mat, 60s inspired outfit, and an appetizer/dish to share. Tickets are $25.
Fiesta Friday: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday on Sauls Street, Lake City. This event includes music, food, dancing, vendors, and a kids zone. For more information, visit visitlakecitysc.com.
Little Pee Dee Night Life: 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Little Pee Dee Night Life, 8505 E. Highway 76 North, Mullins. Live bands and dancing every weekend. No alcoholic beverages will be served. For more information, visit facebook.com/littlepeedeenightlife.
Forget Me Not 5k Color Run/Walk: 7 a.m. Saturday at the SiMT Building, 1951 Pisgah Road, Florence. Runners will be sprinkled with colored powder as they run. Cash prizes will be given to first, second, and third place male and female finishers; first through third in the age groups will receive medals. Proceeds will benefit the local Alzheimer’s Association. Registration is $30 in advance and $35 the day of the race. To register, visit forgetmenot5k.org. For more information, contact Blake Branham, 803-427-1710, or via email at info@ForgetMeNot5k.org.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the back parking lot of the City Center, 369 W. Cheves St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. Ovis Hill Farmers Market is an anchor tenant at the market. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
After the Click: Processing Your Smartphone Photographs: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. Participants will learn how to improve their phone photographs. Registration is $30. For more information, visit moorefarmsbg.org.
Grateful Dog Biker Ride: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (ride registration) Saturday at Black Jack Harley-Davidson, 2691 Alex Lee Boulevard, Florence, and noon to 5 p.m. (events) Saturday at Shiners Bar & Grill at 105 Saint Paul Road, Coward. There will be food, music, vendors, free dog grooming dog water and cooling stations, an all-day silent auction, and more. Registration is $15 per bike and $5 per rider for the bike ride. For more information, visit facebook.com/blackjackharley.
Wild Weekends: 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. See live animals and have the opportunity to meet the animal up close.
SEBGA Concerts: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Darlington Music Hall, 1945 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. There will be socialization and an open mic along with the monthly performer. Admission is $10 for the general public, $7 for members, $5 for students, and free for children under 12. Light snacks and soft drinks will be available for purchase. For more information, visit sebga.org or call 843-373-2003.
Screen on the Green: 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Burry Park, 131 Cargill Way, Hartsville. The Film The Lego Movie 2 will be shown. Participants are invited to bring chairs and blankets. Exact movie start time will depend on the time of dusk. In the event of rain, the movie will be held at the Coach TB Thomas Sports Center. For more information, call 843-917-0602.
Sensory Sunday: 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday at Chuck E. Cheese’s, 2701 David McLeod Boulevard, Florence. These mornings are geared towards children with autism and other special needs, and include less noise, dimmed lighting, limited appearances, and permission to bring food for dietary restrictions.
Pims Corn Maze: Fairy Tale: 2 to 6 p.m. (Sundays) Sunday to Nov. 10 at Pim Farms, 464 Dovesville Highway, Darlington. This maze for young children (3 to 7 years old) includes gem mining buckets with shells, rocks, and gems. Adult and teen gem mining includes soccer gold and human fuse balls. Admission to the fairy tale maze is $5; adult and teen gem mining is $7. Groups of ten or more must make an appointment. For more information, visit pimfarms.com.
Sunday Family Movies: 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. The movies, rated either G or PG, are sponsored by the Friends of the Florence County Library. For more information or to register, call 843-292-7382.
Girls University Summer Adventure Camps: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Aug. 9 at Girls University, 1249 Celebration Boulevard, Florence. Camp themes will focus on science, technology, engineering, creative arts, and academics. This camp is open for girls in rising 5K through 6th grade. Registration is $105 per week; parents are responsible for lunch and snacks. For more information, visit girls-university.com.
OWLS Gentle Stretch: 9 a.m. Monday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Tai Chi: 9 a.m. (open practice) and 10 a.m. (continuing class) Monday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at the Pearl Moore Basketball Center, 500 Barnes St., Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.
Creative Space: 3:30 to 4:50 p.m. Monday at the Williamsburg County Library, 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-558-7679.
OWLS Tai Chi Beginners: 9 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. (continuation class) Tuesday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 30 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
The Continuum Grand Opening: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Continuum, 208 W. Main St., Lake City. The Continuum is a regional center for education and training in innovative and technical skills and workforce development. There will be a ribbing cutting ceremony followed by an open house.
Diabetes and Nutrition Classes: 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Floyd Conference Center, 1592 Freedom Boulevard, Florence. These free classes will provide self-management tools needed to help avoid serious but preventable complications with diabetes. These classes are taught by a certified diabetes instructor and registered dietician. For more information or to register, call 843-674-4525.
Quick Start Mouse & Keyboard: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. This class will cover the use of the mouse and keyboard. For more information or to register, call 843-413-7074.
TOPS SC 101 – Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Dawsey United Methodist Church, 2711 Dawsey St., Florence. For more information, visit tops.org or call 1-800-932-8677.
Night OWLS Dance/Stretch: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This series will feature cardio movements in a choreographic format, using traditional dance techniques and emphasizing dance fundamentals and core strengthening. No dance experience required. Please wear comfortable workout clothing (sweat pants or yoga pants and street shoes are fine). An annual fee of $12 is due at registration. To register, visit the Barnes Street Activity Center. For information, email Sharon Webb at SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Line Dance Class: 6 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at Poynor Adult Education, 301 S. Dargan St., Florence. Beginner and advanced beginner dancers are invited to learn new dances every week. Beginner-level class is from 6 p.m. to 6:50 p.m., and advance-beginner-level class is from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. The fee is $5 per class. For more information visit Heart & Sole Line Dance, Florence SC on Facebook or call Cindy Dowdy at 843-506-2998.
Bingo for All: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Williamsburg County Library, 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-558-7679.
Legal Workshop on Special Education Law: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. South Carolina Legal Services will present this program on knowing your rights and special education law. This program is free and open to the public. For more information or to register, visit florencelibrary.org or call 843-413-7074.
Florence Little Theatre Friends Meeting: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Florence Little Theatre, 417 S. Dargan St., Florence. There will be discussions of upcoming projects and opportunities to sign up for volunteer work. The mission of the FLT Friends is to promote and support the endeavors of the Florence Little Theatre through fundraising projects and volunteerism. Membership may be obtained at any meeting; annual dues are $20.
To have events included free in the Pee Dee Weekly events calendar on Wednesdays, submit announcements by 5 p.m. Tuesday two weeks before the event. Handwritten announcements are not accepted. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos. Please include the time, date and address where the event will take place. Fax information to 843-317-7292; email to news@scnow.com; or mail to Morning News, c/o Events, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C. 29506.