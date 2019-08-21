507 Live
507 S. Irby St., Florence
843-495-2982
Saturday: Live music by Jake Westerbeck, 9 p.m.
American Legion Post 228
1228 Oakland Ave., Florence
843-615-7105 or 843-617-4677
Opens at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Friday through Sunday
Thursday: Free line dancing (fun with snacks)
Tuesday: Community night with food and music (oldies, blues and soul)
Apple Annie’s
1720 W. Palmetto St., Florence
843-669-6247
Friday: Live music by Villa Nova, 10 p.m.
Beyond Therapy
2209-A Second Loop Road, Florence
843-661-7907
Thursday: Dart tournament, 7:30 p.m.
Friday: In-House Short Rack 8 Ball Pool Tournament, 8 p.m.
Saturday: Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Monday: Scotch Doubles Pool Tournament, 8 p.m.
The Brass Rail Bar
1819 W. Lucas St., Florence
843-665-4555
Tuesday: Karaoke with Tony Rogers, 8 p.m.
Cain’s Bar-B-Q
1520 Pamplico Highway, Florence
843-662-8991
Friday: Live Bluegrass, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Carolina Nightlife & Grill
2252 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington
843-395-3100
Doors open at 5 p.m.
Saturday: Live music by Billie Creason and Dam-Fi-No Band, 6 p.m.
City Grill
260 W. Palmetto St., Florence
843-407-1519
Today: Karaoke Wednesdays with DJ Bug, 9 p.m.
Thursday: Throwback Thursday with DJ 5ive, 6 p.m.
Cobb’s Corner
1495 Olanta Highway, Scranton
843-373-1600
Friday and Saturday: Live music by the Ray Cobb Band, 9:30 p.m.
The Dispensary
101 W. Evans St., Florence
843-472-5203
Monday to Friday: Happy Hour, 5 to 7 p.m.
Today: Rosé Wednesdays, 5:20 p.m.
Dolce Vita Café & More
160 S. Dargan St., Florence
843-407-5365
Today: Wine Down Wednesday, 4 to 8 p.m.
Tuesday: Open Mic Night, 7 p.m.
Gardners Sports Bar
620 Poole St., Hartsville
843-917-2080
Thursday and Friday: Karaoke with Elliot Porter, 10 p.m.
Jaguar Bar and Grill
2516 Minus Lane, Effingham
843-773-0911
Friday and Saturday: Open 8 p.m.
Sunday: Wine down Sunday, 5 p.m.
Local Motive Brewing Company
123 N. Dargan St., Florence
843-702-0410
Today: Service Industry Night with Karaoke, 5 p.m.
Sunday: Brunch, 11 a.m.
Monday: Ramen Night & Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lula’s Coffee Co.
600 Pamplico Highway, Florence
843-229-9784
Today: Storytime, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Open Mic Night, 7 p.m.
Mike’s Corner Bar and Grill
S.C. 340 and Rogers Road, Darlington
843-395-2221
Monday through Saturday: Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Saturday: Customer Appreciation Day
Phoenix Bar & Grill
2004 W. Lucas St., Florence
843-667-0059
Today: Ladies Night, 9 to 10:30 p.m.
Friday: Live music by Free Spirit featuring Peter Grant, Ladies Night 9 to 10:30 p.m.
R&J’s Billiards & Pub
202 Third Loop Road, Florence
843-407-5078
Thursday and Tuesday: APA Pool League Night, 7:30 p.m.
Redbone Alley
1903 W. Palmetto St., Florence
843-673-0035
Friday: Live music by Jay Miley, 6 to 10 p.m.
Saturday: Live music by Jay Miley, 6 to 10 p.m.
Seminar Brewing
551 W. Lucas St., Florence
Monday to Friday: Happy Hour, 4 to 7 p.m.
Sunday: Sunday Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Soule' Cafe
130 S. Irby St., Florence
803-768-5330
Today:Open Mic, 8 p.m.
Monday: Music Mondays, 8 p.m.
Southern Hops Brewing Co.
911 S. Sunset Acres Lane, Florence
843-667-1900
Today: Midweek Mixer
Thursday: Think & Drink Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Friday: Live music by Bonding Company, 7:30 p.m.
Monday: Pint Night, 7 to 10 p.m.
Tuesday: Family Day
Kids 10 and under eat free with one adult entrée
The Swamp Sports Bar & Grill
1563 W. Palmetto St., Florence
843-676-9997
Open at 11 a.m. daily for lunch
Today: Live music by DJ Ghost, 10 p.m.
Thursday: Live music by DJ 3 Tymes, 10 p.m.
Friday: Entertainment, 10 p.m.
Saturday: Entertainment, 10 p.m.
Sunday: Live music by DJ VooDoo, 10 p.m.
Monday: TNA Trivia, 10 p.m.
Tuesday: Open Mic, 10 p.m.
Town Hall
101 W. Evans St., Florence
843-472-5203
Monday: Half-Price Wine Bottles, 5 p.m.
VFW Post 3181
236 S. Greer Road, Florence
843-665-5077
Thursday through Sunday: Bar open 4 to 10 p.m., restaurant opens 5 to 10 p.m.
Saturday: Dance with live music by Shiftin Gears Band, 7 to 11 p.m. Admission: $8.
Sunday: Dance with live music by Ranch House Band, 7 to 10 p.m. Admission: $8.
To have your establishment included free in On Tap on Thursdays, submit establishment and event information by 5 p.m. Tuesday the week before the event. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos or menu information. Please include the time and date of each event, and address and contact information of the establishment. Call 843-317-7270 to submit information over phone, or email information to news@scnow.com.