507 Live

507 S. Irby St., Florence

843-495-2982

Monday: Eternal Sickness Tour, 7 p.m.

American Legion Post 228

1228 Oakland Ave., Florence

843-615-7105 or 843-617-4677

Opens at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Friday through Sunday

Thursday: Free line dancing (fun with snacks)

Tuesday: Community night with food and music (oldies, blues and soul)

Apple Annie’s

1720 W. Palmetto St., Florence

843-669-6247

Friday: Live music by Interstate Exiles, 10 p.m.

Beyond Therapy

2209-A Second Loop Road, Florence

843-661-7907

Thursday: Dart tournament, 7:30 p.m.

Friday: In-House Short Rack 8 Ball Pool Tournament, 8 p.m.

Saturday: Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Monday: Scotch Doubles Pool Tournament, 8 p.m.

The Brass Rail Bar

1819 W. Lucas St., Florence

843-665-4555

Tuesday: Karaoke with Tony Rogers, 8 p.m.

Cain’s Bar-B-Q

1520 Pamplico Highway, Florence

843-662-8991

Friday: Live Bluegrass, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Carolina Nightlife & Grill

2252 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington

843-395-3100

Doors open at 5 p.m.

Saturday: Live music by Southern Pride Band, 7 p.m.

City Grill

260 W. Palmetto St., Florence

843-407-1519

Today: Karaoke Wednesdays with DJ Bug, 9 p.m.

Thursday: Throwback Thursday with DJ 5ive, 6 p.m.

Cobb’s Corner

1495 Olanta Highway, Scranton

843-373-1600

Friday and Saturday: Live music by the Ray Cobb Band, 9:30 p.m.

The Dispensary

101 W. Evans St., Florence

843-472-5203

thedispensaryflorence.com

Monday to Friday: Happy Hour, 5 to 7 p.m.

Today: Rosé Wednesdays, 5:20 p.m.

Dolce Vita Café & More

160 S. Dargan St., Florence

843-407-5365

Today: Wine Down Wednesday, 4 to 8 p.m.

Gardners Sports Bar

620 Poole St., Hartsville

843-917-2080

Thursday and Friday: Karaoke with Elliot Porter, 10 p.m.

Jaguar Bar and Grill

2516 Minus Lane, Effingham

843-773-0911

Friday and Saturday: Open 8 p.m.

Sunday: Wine down Sunday, 5 p.m.

Local Motive Brewing Company

123 N. Dargan St., Florence

843-702-0410

Today: Service Industry Night with Karaoke, 5 p.m.

Sunday: NFL Sundays and Brunch, 11 a.m.

Monday: Ramen Night & Trivia, 7 p.m.

Lula’s Coffee Co.

600 Pamplico Highway, Florence

843-229-9784

Today: Storytime, 10 a.m.

Thursday: Open Mic Night with Bob Ammirati, 7 p.m.

Saturday: Pancake Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon

Mike’s Corner Bar and Grill

S.C. 340 and Rogers Road, Darlington

843-395-2221

Monday through Saturday: Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Saturday: Customer Appreciation Day

Phoenix Bar & Grill

2004 W. Lucas St., Florence

843-667-0059

thephoenixgrille.com

Today: Ladies Night, 9 to 10:30 p.m.

Friday: Live music by Free Spirit featuring Peter Grant, Ladies Night 9 to 10:30 p.m.

R&J’s Billiards & Pub

202 Third Loop Road, Florence

843-407-5078

Thursday and Tuesday: APA Pool League Night, 7:30 p.m.

Redbone Alley

1903 W. Palmetto St., Florence

843-673-0035

redbonealley.com

Friday: Live music by Dustin Brown, 6 to 10 p.m.

Saturday: Live music by Chad Shirley, 6 to 10 p.m.

Renaissance Dining Courtyard

Behind Restaurant Row on South Dargan Street

Thursday: Live music by the Florence Area Big Band, 6:30 p.m.

Seminar Brewing

551 W. Lucas St., Florence

Monday to Friday: Happy Hour, 4 to 7 p.m.

Today: “Right Answers with Wrong Travis” Trivia, 6 p.m.

Sunday: Yoga Class, 10:30 a.m. Admission: $10.

Monday: Atomic/Midlands Monthly Meeting, 7 p.m.

Soule' Cafe

130 S. Irby St., Florence

803-768-5330

facebook.com/soulecafe

Today:Open Mic, 8 p.m.

Monday: Music Mondays, 8 p.m.

Southern Hops Brewing Co.

911 S. Sunset Acres Lane, Florence

843-667-1900

southernhops.com

Today: Midweek Mixer

Thursday: Think & Drink Trivia, 7:30 p.m.

Friday: Live music, 7:30 p.m.

Monday: Pint Night, 7 to 10 p.m.

Tuesday: Family Day

Kids 10 and under eat free with one adult entrée

The Swamp Sports Bar & Grill

1563 W. Palmetto St., Florence

843-676-9997

Open at 11 a.m. daily for lunch

Today: Live music by DJ Ghost, 9 p.m.

Thursday: Live music by DJ 3 Tymes, 9 p.m.

Friday: Live music by DJ 3 Tymes, 9 p.m.

Sunday: Live music by DJ Voodoo Child, 9 p.m.

Monday: TNA Trivia, 9 p.m.

Tuesday: Open Mic, 9 p.m.

Town Hall

101 W. Evans St., Florence

843-472-5203

townhallflorence.com

Monday: Half-Price Wine Bottles, 5 p.m.

VFW Post 3181

236 S. Greer Road, Florence

843-665-5077

Thursday through Sunday: Bar open 4 to 10 p.m., restaurant open 5 to 10 p.m.

Saturday: Dance with live music by Country Corner Band, 7 to 11 p.m. Admission: $8.

Sunday: Dance with live music by Ranch House Band, 7 to 10 p.m. Admission: $8.

To have your establishment included free in On Tap on Thursdays, submit establishment and event information by 5 p.m. Tuesday the week before the event. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos or menu information. Please include the time and date of each event, and address and contact information of the establishment. Call 843-317-7270 to submit information over phone, or email information to news@scnow.com.

