FLORENCE, S.C. – Students and counselors took part in a songwriting competition on July 17 at Camp Pee Dee Pride at Francis Marion University.
More than 40 campers and their counselors had to create a song about the camp and perform it for the rest of the campers. The camp leaders scored the songs based on their lyrics and performance, and the top three groups received points for their team.
"It's always funny to hear what they come up with," said Allie Roark, who has worked with the camp for nine years.
During the performances, counselors performed with their groups. Some wrote raps for their peroformance and others danced to their songs. Songs ranged from pop to country, including "Happier" by Marshmello and Bastille, "Sicko Mode" by Travis Scott and "Firework" by Katy Perry.
Counselor Mckenzie Gallo’s group, Palmetto Pythons, won first place in the songwriting competition. Jasmine Watson’s group, Jazzy’s Jaguars, won second place, and Grace White’s group Pee Dee Mystery won third place in the competition.
The songwriting competition is one of several throughout the two-week camp for groups to compete. Other competitions consist of a sign decorating competition, a skit competition and seeing who can get the most likes for their performance on the Camp Pee Dee Pride Facebook page.
The camp, hosted by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, is in its 24th year and is free for students to attend. Campers are admitted on application on a first-come, first-served basis.
During the two-week camp, students take part in activities such as bowling, going to a theater and going to a water park. The students also have the opportunity to hear from representatives from McLeod Health and the Sheriff's Office, Roark said.
"Camp Pee Dee Pride's goal is to give kids something to do, but it's also to like give them a chance to learn more about how to be a good citizen in Florence," Roark said.