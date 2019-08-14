FLORENCE, S.C. – Shoppers at Walmart in Florence were taking advantage of the tax-free weekend on Aug. 3 and loading up on school supplies for the children of the less fortunate.
The Salvation Army partnered with Walmart to offer a helping hand by collecting supplies for those in need of assistance.
They chose tax-free weekend in South Carolina to host their “Stuff the Bus” event.
Salvation Army employees and volunteers collected boxes of supplies at the Florence Walmart Supercenter on North Beltline Drive and at locations in Cheraw, Hartsville and Lake City.
The supplies include No. 2 pencils, glue sticks, notebooks, washable markers, crayons, colored pencils, hand sanitizer, three-ring binders, folders, highlighters, rulers, pencil boxes and loose leaf notebook paper.
“Help more children start the school year off right,” said the flyer handed out with supply suggestions.
Chanel Muldrow, Corps Cadet counselor, helped on Aug. 3. She said shoppers were generous in their donations.
Ruby Jenkins, a volunteer and retired Salvation Army Thrift Store manager of 34 years, was also helping.
“The people have been great,” she said. “They have donated bags of supplies.”