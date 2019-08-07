LAKE CITY, S.C. – Dare 2 Be D.E.A.F. (Dream. Educate. Aim. Focus.) Inc. held its fourth shopping spree on July 13 for its top four scholarship applicants. And earlier this year, the organization awarded its fourth scholarship to recent Lake City Early College High School graduate Alana Fulmore.
In addition to helping with the cost of tuition, the organization wanted to do something extra for its top four applicants, director Cara Singletary said in an announcement. Many students applied, including the following:
>> Briyanna Owens, who is expected to attend the University of South Carolina.
>> Frances Singletary, who is expected to attend Francis Marion University.
>> Christian Hanna, who is expected to attend Hamilton College.
>> Alana Fulmore, who is expected to attend Lander University.
“Understanding the need for items that are required for the transition from home to college, we decided to take our top four scholarship applicants on a shopping spree to purchase school and dorm supplies,” Singletary said. “Items ranged from book bags to comforter sets to washing detergent. Scholarship applicants, along with their parents were very appreciative for the opportunity.”
Dare 2 Be D.E.A.F., Inc. is an organization that has a goal of empowering students to dream, educate, aim and focus, to discover their professional passions and identify career goals. It’s mission is to provide a diverse educational and vocational platform for students to learn more about the necessary steps to become successful in specific fields of interests, according to the announcement.
Singletary said many people support the vision of the organization and want to support its initiative. She said she is grateful for the supporters and will continue to utilize the organization's resources to give back to the community.
Since its inception in 2014, Dare 2 Be D.E.A.F. has hosted multiple career fairs and vision board parties, plus awarded four scholarships and 11 college shopping sprees. The program has spanned from elementary to high school. These initiatives have reached more than 800 students, parents and educational advocates in Florence County School District Three, the announcement said.
The organization’s most recent initiative is its DARE To READ book drive. The theme for this year is “Reading in the City.” The chosen book is “Ron’s Big Mission," a story based on Dr. Ronald E. McNair’s life as a young boy in Lake City. More information can be found at dare2bedeaf.com.