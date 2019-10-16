To have your establishment included free in On Tap on Thursdays, submit establishment and event information by 5 p.m. Tuesday the week before the event. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos or menu information. Please include the time and date of each event, and address and contact information of the establishment. Call 843-317-7270 to submit information over phone, or email information to news@scnow.com.