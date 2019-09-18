TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce’s Emerging Leaders Summer Institute held its fourth annual graduation ceremony on Aug. 28 at Honda of South Carolina Manufacturing Inc.
The Emerging Leaders Summer Institute is a program designed to generate professional training and development, mentorship, community engagement and recruitment opportunities.
The purpose is to identify, develop, mentor and empower “Emerging Leaders,” specifically minorities, small business owners and innovative professionals poised to move into the next level of community and business leadership.
The 18 members of the 2019 Emerging Leaders Summer Institute Graduating Class:
>> Sharon Ackerman, Edward Jones.
>> Faith Akins, The Care House of the Pee Dee.
>> Brenda Bradley, Honda of South Carolina Manufacturing Inc.
>> Veyounder Brown, Lighthouse Ministries.
>> Barbara Bryant, Assurant Inc.
>> Dojibria Casey, Florence County E-911.
>> Vicki Dixon, Pro Business & Tax Service.
>> Adalia Ellis, Aroha Arts Collective.
>> Nanaefua Eshun, Future Entrepreneurs Foundation.
>> Leondra Fields, Harvest Hope Food Bank.
>> Emily Griffin, Honda of South Carolina Manufacturing Inc.
>> Tabitha Hanna, Honda of South Carolina Manufacturing Inc.
>> Arthenius Jackson, One Touch Transformation.
>> Alex Law, QVC Inc.
>> Robin Mack, Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union.
>> Martha McCall, Pee Dee Coalition.
>> Chasity McClam, Honda of South Carolina Manufacturing Inc.
>> Floria Porter, Family Promise of Florence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.