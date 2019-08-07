FLORENCE, S.C. – Nearly 40 Florence One Schools food-service managers and assistant managers received food-prep training from Chartwells on July 24 at Delmae Heights Elementary School.
Chartwells, the district’s new food-service vendor, hosted a four-day training that focused on knife skills, cooking new recipes and promoting the food to students.
The goal is to have them think like a cook and understand a recipe, not just be able to repeat a recipe, said Tim Page, one of the chefs leading the training. He also said the second goal is to replicate what’s written down and understand why things work in the recipe the way that they do.
Chartwells provided training for all food-service workers Monday, and for the rest of the week, only managers and assistant managers received training.
During the training, food-service workers prepared several menu items from scratch.
Chiketta Cannon, a food-service manager in the district, said they are mostly refreshing skills they already know. Cannon had the opportunity to try the new menu items they cooked during the training, and they were all good.
Dishes served ranged from soups to vegetarian dishes and salads, several of which have international profiles, Page said. Soups included lentil soup and chicken and broccoli soup. Sides included pasta salad, a Mexican corn dish and a fall vegetable sucacotash.
After the cooking session, Chartwells invited administrators, principals and board members to try the foods prepared.
Debbie Donnelly, an assistant principal at Williams Middle School, tried the Asian pasta salad, the cucumber and tomato salad and one of the soups.
“It was fantastic,” Donnelly said. “You had a variety. You got a chance to taste the seasoning. It was good; it really and truly was.”
Donnelly said the new menus will allow students to be more open minded with food.
“I’m really looking forward to what the students will think,” Donnelly said. “A lot of times at home we think our kids won’t eat that, but when they get out and they see it, they will have an opportunity to taste it."
In addition to the culinary training, food-service managers and assistant managers received training to promote the food and engage students.
Christa Thomas, the regional marketing manager for Chartwells, said they worked on making the food programs individualized for each school.
“Our biggest goal is to make food fun, and I think this whole training this week is hopefully to not only make it fun for the kids, but also make it fun for the whole nutrition staff,” Thomas said. “They have a hard job every single day. It’s a lot of food that they’re preparing.”
Thomas said the district will implement Student Choice, a program that will allow children to try new foods and rate which entrées they liked best. Based on the students' votes, entrées will be added to the school’s meal rotation.
Chartwells serves approximately 12 districts in South Carolina, including five districts in Spartanburg, Anderson 4 and two districts in York, said Brandon Lewis, the executive chef for the area. He said the students in the other districts really enjoy the variety in the meals served.
“We are just excited to be a partner with Florence School District One and you know just really bring our expertise along with the skills they (the food service workers) already have to better the meals for the students," Lewis said.