FLORENCE, S.C. – University Place Gallery, Francis Marion University’s new art gallery in downtown Florence, hosted its opening display on Sept. 3 with the Visual Arts Alumni Juried Exhibition.
The exhibit is free and open to the public and will feature recent works from FMU visual arts alumni, including contemporary paintings, drawings, photography, ceramics and fiber art.
The Visual Arts Alumni Juried Exhibition will run through Oct. 18. It will conclude with a closing reception for artists, friends and the public from 6 to 8 p.m on Oct. 18.
The University Place Gallery is located within FMU’s new University Place building, located at 142 N. Dargan St. in the former L.S. Rainwater Building. The building was gifted to the university by the City of Florence. Renovations were funded through a grant from the Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation.
The renovations updated and modernized the building’s infrastructure while retaining its early 20th-century character. Original brick walls are exposed, high ceilings are plentiful and many original features have been retained.
The first-floor gallery is expected to become an important addition to the region’s visual arts offerings. It will also be available to the public as rental space for events.
FMU’s Kelley Center for Business Development will operate its business incubator on the second floor. The third floor houses office space.
University Place Gallery opens Tuesday. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
For more information on the Visual Arts Alumni Juried Exhibition or the gallery, contact University Place Gallery Coordinator Colleen Critcher at ccritcher@fmarion.edu.
