COLUMBIA, S.C. – Three Pee Dee schools have received community learning center grants from the South Carolina Department of Education.
The South Carolina Department of Education announced that Florence Three’s Dr. Ronald McNair School of Digital Communication & Leadership and J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts School have received grants of $200,000 each and Williamsburg County’s Kingstree Middle Magnet School of the Arts received a grant of $170,250.
The community learning center program is funded by the United States Department of Education through an annual appropriation by Congress. Funding supports the creation of community learning centers that provide academic-enrichment opportunities during nonschool hours for children, particularly students who attend high-poverty and low-performing schools.
"After school learning opportunities, such as those provided by 21st-century grants, allow students additional time on task to master content they may not have grasped in the classroom and to further their knowledge in other areas in a fun, hands-on environment," State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said.
The program also helps students meet state standards in core academic subjects, such as reading and math; offers students a broad array of enrichment activities that can complement their regular academic programs; and offers literacy and other educational services to the families of participating children.
The total number of grant funding awarded is $4.155 million to 15 school districts and nonprofits that will serve 24 schools in total.
