FLORENCE, S.C. – Kalmia Gardens of Coker College’s friends at Seminar Brewing and Downtown Southern Funk (the restaurant located inside Seminar Brewing) are helping with a fundraiser called “Hoist One for the Gardens and have a Nosh for the Gardens.”
They have agreed to donate $1 from every pint sold at Seminar and 10 percent from all meals sold from 2 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 10 at Downtown Southern Funk to Kalmia Gardens.
Assistant director of Kalmia Gardens Dan Hill said Adam Silverman, who is the chef of Downtown Southern Funk, was the guest chef in 2009 for Gourmet Evening Under the Stars at Kalmia Gardens.
“The staff of both realize the good work and the importance of Kalmia Gardens and emphasized a desire to help us,” Hill said.
Trevor Carter of Seminar Brewing said on July 16 that they have decided that $1 from every pint sold on Aug. 10 will be donated to Kalmia Gardens, not just from 2 to 8 p.m.
He said the businesses want to be more involved in the community, and Kalmia Gardens is something their customers are passionate about.
“We are really excited to be a better member of the community,” said Carter.
Hill said Kalmia Gardens is responsible for the majority of its own budget, including the upkeep of the Hart House, which will be 200 years old in 2020, maintaining the Joslin Education Center and the newly added Education Pavilion.
Kalmia Gardens hosts several fundraisers during the year. Among them are an Evening Under the Stars, Annual Oyster Roast, Earth Day Duck Cup and annual fundraiser letter.
The proceeds from this event will go toward the general fund, Hill said, which covers everything from the up keep of the historic Thomas E. Hart House to grounds maintenance and incidentals that occur during the year.
Hill said he wants to give a nod to the people and foundations that give to Kalmia Gardens to keep it open for the public to enjoy.
“We are the Pee Dee’s public garden,” he said. “We are open dawn to dusk every day for free.”
He also said he is grateful to his friends at Seminar Brewing and Downtown Southern Funk for approaching him about helping out the gardens and for their willingness to do this fundraiser.
Pets are welcome outside in the Beer Garden, and inside there are TVs, games for adults and children, food and brews.
“So come out on Aug. 10 to hoist one and have a nosh for the Gardens,” Hill said.
Seminar Brewing is located at 551 W Lucas St, Florence, SC 29501.