COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nominations are open for South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond’s office’s Angel Awards.
Nominations are open through Oct. 7.
Every year, Hammond’s office honors several charitable organizations as “Angels.” Specifically, the secretary of state considers organizations that use at least 80 percent of their contributions for charitable services, have been in existence for three years or more, make good use of volunteer assistance, and do not rely heavily on government grants or grants from other organizations.
Letters of nomination for the 2019 Angels may be sent to the Secretary of State’s Office, Division of Public Charities, 1205 Pendleton St., Suite 525, Columbia, SC 29201. Letters of nomination should include the name of the charitable organization, the organization’s location or contact information, and the reasons why the organization should be honored as an Angel.
Nominations may be also sent to charities@sos.sc.gov.
For additional information on South Carolina law affecting charitable organizations and professional fundraisers, and to view information on charitable organizations registered to solicit in the South Carolina, visit the charities webpage on the secretary of state’s website, sos.sc.gov.
