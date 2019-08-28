MAYO HIGH SCHOOL ALUMNI ASSOCIATION REUNION WEEKEND: Labor Day Weekend means more than Race Week in Darlington as the Mayo High School Alumni Association hold its annual reunion weekend. Starting off the events, Strong Tower Christian Ministry’s Pastor Kelsey Goodson, Class of 1989, will lead a Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 1113 Oakland Ave., Florence. Meet & Greet other alumni at the Mayo High School’s new Conference Center from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29. Enjoy an All-White Extravaganza Homecoming Dance at Florence-Darlington Technical College’s SiMT, 1951 Pisgah Road, from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30. Event includes Level 10 Live Band & Show, food and drinks, tribute, and Alumni Block “M” induction ceremony. Advance tickets are $30 each. Line up on Russell Street at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, for the homecoming parade that starts at 11 a.m. Parade ends at Virgil Wells Stadium. Grand marshal will be Deatrice Barrett-Curtis, Class of 1976. Entry fee is $10 per car, truck, float, motorcycle, or horse, and $5 for pedestrians. Celebrate at the annual tailgate party from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Virgil Wells Stadium. Reserved space $25 per alumni cass. Admission is $5. Advance tickets available. Come together for Sunday worship with the Rev. Leroy Jackson Jr., Class of 1988, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Mayo High School Conference Center. Service includes the MHS Alumni Praise & Worship Team. Cap off the weekend with the “Terror of the Pee Dee” Pep Rally at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, featuring Drumline, band members, and cheerleaders, at the Alumni Co-Ed Basketball Game at the Mayo High School Gymnasium. Admission: $5. For more information, contact Keyda V. Jones at keyda.jones@gmail.com or at 704-768-9744.
To have a Reunion event listed, email submissions to crnews@florencenews.com. Submit announcements by 5 p.m. Tuesday at least two weeks in advance. Handwritten announcements are not accepted. Publication can’t be guaranteed. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos. Please include the time, date and address where the event will take place. Fax information to 843-317-7292; or mail to Morning News, c/o Reunions, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C. 29506.