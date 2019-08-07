MARION, S.C. – A ribbon cutting was held two weeks ago to celebrate the opening of the new Trinity Behavioral Care facility at 424 Guyton Court. A large crowd gathered to be the first to tour the facility named the Sen. Kent Williams Recovery Center.
The name is a tribute to Kent Williams, who represented District 30 in the S.C. Senate. The Marion County native has been a longtime supporter of the project, helping Trinity Behavioral Care receive $650,000 in funding with the assistance of S.C. Rep. Lucas Atkinson, S.C. Rep. Roger Kirby and Wayne George.
Williams said he was pleased to help through the S.C. Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services, adding that Trinity does so much to care for those in the community dealing with addiction.
Executive director Donny Brock welcomed visitors and said the new offices plan to open in September.
Trinity Behavioral Care is the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Commission for Marion, Dillon and Marlboro counties. It encompasses a wide range of programs from counseling, drug-testing for individuals as well as businesses in the communities, providing workshops such as stress management, anger management, cultural diversity, parenting classes and more.
Trinity Behavioral Care has several counselors who work within the school districts to provide extra counseling services for students. Trinity has developed a model for rural opiate use disorder treatment in South Carolina, treating more than 250 clients per year. This model has been replicated in several other counties in the South Carolina.
The group serves more than 1,500 clients per year.
The Marion County Healthcare Foundation also contributed a $400,000 grant.