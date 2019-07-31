MULLINS, S.C. – The Make Your Mark Foundation announced several scholarships awarded to Mullins High School students two weeks ago along with donations to local partners to help with their community outreach.
The Coach Mark Gerald Student Leader Scholarship was awarded to Monica Brown (Francis Marion University), Thomas Guy (College of Charleston), Ty’Airra Sanders (Winthrop University), Dairus Robinson (Coastal Carolina University), Jordan Pearson (Coastal Carolina University), Kiersten Cierra White (Lander University) and Tytiana Cooper.
Robinson said the scholarship helps out tremendously.
“I was very thankful to represent a great man like Mark Gerald,” he said.
White called it an honor to have someone trying to make sure they have money for college.
Brown said she is thankful while Sanders said the scholarship will help her on her career path.
Pearson also was awarded the Robin Gerald Women Making a Difference Scholarship.
Make Your Mark Foundation Treasurer Jacqueline Campbell said the scholarships were possible with the help of a $5,000 grant from the Marion County Healthcare Foundation.
“We’re so grateful,” she said. “Our recipients are so grateful and in need of this. It has also given us a lot of credibility to what we are representing, which is emphasizing leadership, academics, athleticism and creating global leaders for the future.”
Organizers of the Make Your Mark Foundation said they were grateful and fortunate for a generous contribution to increase the number of scholarship recipients and make a positive impact on the lives of graduates.
Director Pete Mazzaroni said he was happy to support.
“We here at the foundation are pleased to be able to support Make Your Mark Foundation and the great work they do recognizing these deserving students and helping them achieve their dreams of going on to continue their education,” he said.
The Make Your Mark Foundation partnered with Distinguished Gentlemen of Palmetto Middle School and the Team Gerald AAU basketball program donating $500 to each.
Lead advisor for the Distinguished Gentlemen initiative Eric Troy said partnering with a foundation in honor of the late Mark Gerald means a lot.
“We try to do what he always did and was an example of helping kids,” he said. “We’re grateful.”
Distinguished Gentlemen is middle-school-aged brotherhood designed to increase academic, behavioral and social capacities through exposure to new experiences, mentoring, community service and scholarship. More than 25 students are chosen based on their grades, behavior, weekly meeting attendance, community service participation and weekly dress-ups.
Team Gerald AAU basketball organizer Sean Brunson said it was very generous.
“We’ve been doing a lot traveling over the years, so this really helps with expenses,” Brunson said. “The kids got a lot of exposure this year seeing a lot of different things, so I’m appreciative of it.”
Brunson has been coaching AAU basketball for seven years and currently has a team of 13-year-olds. He said because of Gerald’s impact, the team is named in his honor.