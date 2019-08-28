BRITTONS NECK, S.C. — For the second consecutive year, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office celebrated National Night Out on Aug. 13 in Brittons Neck with a gathering in the park outside the W.R. Saffold Center.
Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said up to $150 in Walmart gift cards were given away to the children present.
Those in attendance were treated to free pizza by the Brad Richarsdon Law Firm along with games, vendors and time with several local law enforcement officers and community organizations.
Wallace called it a great event to have everyone involved coming together to promote public safety.