FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Technical College (FDTC) Interim President Edward Bethea has announced the President's and Dean's lists for the college’s summer semester of 2019. To be named to the President's List, a full-time (12 credit hours or more) FDTC student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average (GPA) and a Dean's List student, who’s also full time, must carry a 3.5 GPA or higher.
President’s List
Bennettsville
Jessica Grimsley
Camden
Chelsea Boone
Cheraw
Nancy Griggs
Darlington
Zavyon Pearson
Andrew Powell
Florence
Cortney Back
Natalie Bruick
Daniel Prosser
Kevin Robinson
Hartsville
Cheyene Bacon
Adam Hubbard
Johnsonville
Krystal Gillig
Loris
Trenton Bonnett
McBee
Heather Byrd
Patrick
Cameron Barefoot
Dean's List
Alcolu
Emily Brunson
Darlington
Kristen Crowley
Thomas Flowers
Taylor Weatherford
Florence
Jenna Brigman
Dylan Collins
Duane Happle
Taylor Lawson
Sylvia Price
Austin Smith
Minta Threatte
Hartsville
Alexis Howle
Brooke Rankin
Kershaw
Rylee Sims
Lamar
Timothy Dargan
Jayla Simon
Mullins
Anthony Allen
Victoria Stokley
Patrick
Katlyn Wellmon
Sumter
Brittany Pack
Timmonsville
Sierra Jones