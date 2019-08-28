FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Technical College (FDTC) Interim President Edward Bethea has announced the President's and Dean's lists for the college’s summer semester of 2019. To be named to the President's List, a full-time (12 credit hours or more) FDTC student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average (GPA) and a Dean's List student, who’s also full time, must carry a 3.5 GPA or higher.

President’s List

Bennettsville

Jessica Grimsley

Camden

Chelsea Boone

Cheraw

Nancy Griggs

Darlington

Zavyon Pearson

Andrew Powell

Florence

Cortney Back

Natalie Bruick

Daniel Prosser

Kevin Robinson

Hartsville

Cheyene Bacon

Adam Hubbard

Johnsonville

Krystal Gillig

Loris

Trenton Bonnett

McBee

Heather Byrd

Patrick

Cameron Barefoot

Dean's List

Alcolu

Emily Brunson

Darlington

Kristen Crowley

Thomas Flowers

Taylor Weatherford

Florence

Jenna Brigman

Dylan Collins

Duane Happle

Taylor Lawson

Sylvia Price

Austin Smith

Minta Threatte

Hartsville

Alexis Howle

Brooke Rankin

Kershaw

Rylee Sims

Lamar

Timothy Dargan

Jayla Simon

Mullins

Anthony Allen

Victoria Stokley

Patrick

Katlyn Wellmon

Sumter

Brittany Pack

Timmonsville

Sierra Jones

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you