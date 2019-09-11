Mullins BBQ Cook-off set for Sept. 20-21

MULLINS, S.C. – The fourth annual Golden Leaf Festival BBQ Cook-off is set for Sept. 20-21. The weekend event features more than $12,500 in prize money along with plenty of food and entertainment.
The cook-off made a generous contribution in response to the impact from Hurricane Florence, offering free public sampling from more than 20 of the best cooking teams in the state. So much food was available, first responders in town in support of disaster relief were given plates.
The cook-off gets started with the Anything Butt BBQ Cook-off and a performance from the Holiday Band. The pulled-pork cook-off will follow with music from Eaglewing at the Anderson Brothers Bank parking lot on near Mullins City Hall.
Organizers said the cook-off consistently improves in attendance and cooking teams. Prize winners are awarded up to fifth place.
Dean Price’s Pimp My Pig out of Batesburg-Leesville finished in first place in 2018. Jason Singletary of Smoke Central was selected second. Quentin Tedder of S’Lowcountry Q finished in third place. Tim Handy’s JT’s BBQ and Gary Taylor’s All Smoked Up rounded out the top five.
For more information, call 843-464-9583.
