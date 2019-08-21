LAKE CITY, S.C. – A 19-year veteran science teacher who says her ability to build positive relationships with students is her greatest contribution to education has been named Florence County School District Three’s Teacher of the Year.
Charm Eaddy, a 10th- through 12th-grade science teacher at Lake City Early College High School, was named Teacher of the Year during the district’s annual opening ceremony, when teachers were welcomed back for the new school year. Eaddy will represent District Three in the State Teacher of the Year competition, according to the district.
Eaddy was among the three finalists along with Susan Cox, a music teacher for students in grades 6-12 at J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Science Magnet School, and Pennie Poston, a second-grade English-language arts, social studies and science teacher at J.C. Lynch Elementary School.
Eaddy said she chose to become a teacher after a number of teachers stepped in to provide help and guidance to her at various times in her life.
She credits Susan Floyd, a longtime speech therapist in Florence County School District Three, with helping her overcome a speech impediment and helping her build the confidence to communicate with her peers.
She also credits a former Florence County School District Three principal, Bernard McDaniel, for filling a void after her father was deployed for nine months during Desert Storm. Eaddy said she began acting out until McDaniel stepped in and served as a father figure during that time.
“He was my saving grace and taught me about being responsible for my actions,” she said.
Kimmie Tomlinson, another Florence County School District Three teacher and Teacher Cadet adviser, also played a role in Eaddy’s career decision.
“‘Miss Kimmie’ would not accept any excuses for failure to help others,” Eaddy said. “Her constant example of love to all students no matter what their race or demographics were what led me to be a compassionate person. I strive daily to provide students with caring guidance and positive interactions. I realize that children cannot help their current circumstances, but they can change their future if they have caring adults around them. I learned to respect both my teachers and my fellow classmates.”
Eaddy said another encounter with an outstanding educator happened in her first education class during college.
“Dr. Scott Henderson encouraged me to enter the education field since he felt I had a ‘knack’ for teaching,” Eaddy said. “He placed me in a Title I school that had many struggling students both academically and socially. This internship was a sign that I had found my niche, and I decided that teaching would be my career choice.”
Eaddy said her ability to build positive relationships with her students is her greatest asset as a teacher.
“Many students are in need of positive role models, just as I needed early in life,” she said. “Having been in similar situations, I know many ways to motivate and support students just like myself.”
Eaddy earned a bachelor of science degree in biology from Furman University, a master of education in school administration from Cambridge College and an education specialist degree in school administration from Liberty University.
In addition to her classroom duties, she coaches varsity girls’ basketball and softball and serves as an assistant athletic director.
She is active in the community, requiring her student-athletes to participate in community service activities. Each year, her basketball team participates in a local Angel Tree initiative to provide Christmas gifts to clients of the Florence County Disabilities and Special Needs Board. Eaddy’s teams also collect nonperishable food items for Harvest Hope and Help4Kids. She also participates in community service projects through the United Methodist Women’s organization.
Each school’s staff selected a teacher of the year to represent their respective schools. A panel of four judges with backgrounds in education selected the finalists based on written responses to questions that focused on teaching philosophy, influences that led to a teaching career and the importance of education on society as well as a videotaped classroom lesson.
Eaddy said the cornerstone of her teaching philosophy rests on building positive relationships with students.
“I believe that outstanding teachers are able to establish positive, long-lasting relationships with students,” she said. “A teacher must be willing to love all students regardless of their beliefs, academic abilities and circumstances. Teachers must encourage all students to work hard and strive toward their maximum potential.”
Each school’s Teacher of the Year received a gift, and finalists also received $250. School-level teachers of the year:
>> Kristin Alexander, a first-grade teacher at Olanta Creative Arts and Science Magnet School with nine years of teaching experience.
>> Blake Brookens, a kindergarten teacher at Scranton Elementary STEAM Academy with five years of experience as an educator.
>> Susan Cox, a 13-year veteran music teacher for students in grades 6-12 at J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Science Magnet School.
>> Amanda Cullars-White, a media specialist at Dr. Ronald E. McNair School of Digital Communication and Leadership with 12 years of experience in education.
>> Brianna Easterling, a third-grade math and science teacher at Main Street Elementary School with three years of teaching experience.
>> Pennie Poston, a second-grade English-Language Arts, social studies and science teacher at J.C. Lynch Elementary School with 23 years of experience in education.
>> Forestine Scott, a special education teacher at the Alternative Center for Education with eight years of teaching experience.
>> Rachel Steele, a kindergarten teacher at Lake City Early Childhood Center of the Arts with four years of experience as an educator.