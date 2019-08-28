MARION, S.C. — The Marion County School District hosted its annual back-to-school convocation event on Aug. 15 at the C.D. Joyner Auditorium in Marion. The celebration welcomed all of the district’s employees plus business and community leaders to the new school year.
One of the highlights of the event was a spirited roll call of schools to earn bragging rights. The event featured the Marion County School District Faculty Choir, the Mullins High School JROTC, a vendor fair highlighting local businesses and sweet treats for staff from local ice cream trucks.
The district introduced its EPIC campaign (educating, preparing and inspiring, compassionately), which focuses on having highly effective and compassionate places of learning.
“In just a few days our hallways, classrooms, cafeterias, school buses, gyms and other learning spaces will be filled with students who are depending on us to provide them with unparalleled educational opportunities and we are striving to make this the best year ever,” Marion County Superintendent Kandace Bethea said.