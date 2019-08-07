FLORENCE, S.C. – Candidate filing opened Thursday for several offices in lower Florence County.
The following seats will be up for election in the Nov. 5 general election:
>> Town of Pamplico mayor and three at-large council seats.
>> Florence County School District Five seats two and five (at-large).
>> Town of Scranton mayor and two at-large council seats.
>> Two at-large council seats in the town of Olanta.
>> City of Johnsonville mayor and three at-large council seats.
>> Three at-large seats on the Timmonsville Town Council.
>> Three at-large seats on the Florence Four school board.
The Timmonsville Town Council seats are for four-year terms. A filing fee of $120 is required. To file, visit the Florence County Board of Voter Registration and Election offices located at 219 Third Loop Road in Florence.
The Florence Four school board seats also are for four-year terms. To file, visit the Florence County Board of Voter Registration and Election offices located at 219 Third Loop Road in Florence.
The Olanta Town Council seats also carry a four-year term. One can file for the Olanta Town Council at the Olanta Town Hall located at 103 Park Ave. in Olanta. To file, one must fill out a statement of intention of candidacy for nonpartisan races. The form is available at the Election Commission offices or online via SCVotes.org.
Filing can be done at the respective town/city halls for the mayor and council seats and at the school district office for school board seats. Filing hours are weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the county board of voter registration and elections office in Florence.
The Statement of Intention of Candidacy (non-partisan) form required for filing is available in the “Candidate Information” section of scvotes.org and at the county elections office.
There is no filing fee for school board seats. The filing fee for council seats in Pamplico, Scranton, Olanta and Pamplico is $50 and $100 for the mayor seats.
According to information provided to the Morning News from David Alford, Florence County Voter Registration and Elections director, candidates are required to file a Statement of Economic Interests and a campaign disclosure online with the State Ethics Commission at ethics.sc.gov. Failure to file these documents might result in a candidate fine but will not disqualify a candidate from the election.
Filing closes at noon on Aug. 15. Candidates must live within the district in which they seek office. To verify districts, call 843-665-3094.
Morning News reporter Matthew Christian contributed to this report.