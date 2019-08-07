FLORENCE, S.C. — Campers from Camp ADAPTabilities closed their three-week experience on July 26 with a trip to Southgate Bowling Center in Florence.
"All of our kids do have some significant disabilities," said Diane Roth, president of Specially Abled Miracles — the organization behind Camp ADAPTabilities. "We feel like you can adapt whatever the great skills you do have to change them so they still can participate and have fun and communicate and walk — even with assistance."
In addition to physical challenges, Roth said, many campers also have cognitive, speech and vision problems.
"It makes it difficult for them to go to other camps, because they have medical issues," Roth said.
"We have medical staff. We have specially trained staff who come here and work — therapists and teachers — so we feel like we can accommodate that and give them fun just like every other kid."
This year's three-week camp featured a trip to a Hartsville water park and a mini-camp from Extreme Cheer and Tumble that taught campers cheers, she said.
Speech pathology graduate students from Francis Marion University also spent a week working with the students.
Roth said the camp will be back next year, and she's looking to expand it to four weeks.
This year's camp took palce at St. John's Church in Florence.
For more on Specially Abled Miracles, visit facebook.com/speciallyabledmiracles/.