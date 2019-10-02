FLORENCE, S.C. – The Young Professionals of Florence held a social on Sept. 19 at Citizens Bank on West Palmetto Street.
Young Professionals is a program under the direction of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.
Kristin Nesmith serves as the chamber representative on the board. She is the director of marketing and sales for the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.
“Our mission is to mobilize the Young Professionals of Florence to support and enhance leadership, civic responsibility and business growth,” Nesmith said. “Young Professionals of Florence is a civic organization for working young adults between the ages of 21 to 40 in and around the Florence community.”
She said the organization has been completely revamped with a new board and new events in place as of January 2019.
The board consists of 10 people from different businesses in Florence.
Members of the board are Sheri Brockington, chair; Cameron Packett, vice chair; Kyle Srimoungchanh, secretary; Stephanie Bosch, treasurer; Kristy Fowler, Andrew Chaplin, Nesmith, Caroline Taniolo, Leroy Gibson and Brian Davis.
“The organization provides networking and social opportunities to those involved that will allow them to expand community understanding and involvement while broadening professional horizons,” Nesmith said.
The YPF hosts an event each month ranging from networking, philanthropic, social to volunteer work, Nesmith said. The socials are on the third Thursday of the month. Members and first-time guests get in free. Membership runs from January to December and is $35 per person.
The next social will be on Oct. 17. It will be “Yappy Hour” at Seminar Brewing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
YPF will have a table set up at the Pecan Festival on Nov 2 for those seeking additional information.
There will be a Lunch and Learn at the Hyatt Place Nov. 21.
“We hope that as this organization continues to grow that it will be able to provide an increasing array of business and social services to all area young professionals looking for a network to help them reach out to the community,” Nesmith said.
