FLORENCE, S.C. -- Get ready for some pickin’ and fiddlin’ at the Florence Center, as acclaimed musicians Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss take the stage on Monday.
Both Nelson and Krauss are musical icons in their own right.
To date, Nelson has released 68 studio albums and 10 live albums, andt he continues to churn out new music and perform live concerts to the delight of his far-reaching fan base.
Krauss is known for keeping bluegrass music alive and well in the United States. She has received 27 Grammy Awards, making her the most awarded female artist in all of Grammy history.
Mickey Raphael, a longtime colleague of Nelson’s, said fans are in for an unforgettable, inspirational night. Raphael has played harmonica alongside Nelson for 46 years and said the gig just gets better every night.
“He’s a living icon,” Raphael said about Nelson. “I’m a fan, and I get to stand next to him every night. I get the best seat in the house.”
The Willie Nelson show is a bit different every time, Raphael said. The band does not play straight through an established playlist.
“Willie is so unique,” Raphael said. “He never repeats himself.”
So whether this is your first time at a Willie Nelson concert or you’re a groupie, the
concert will be an original experience.
Raphael said Nelson’s style of playing at live concerts keeps him on his toes.
“You have to listen, pay attention and just express yourself,” Raphael said. “Music is like a language. [Willie] speaks, and I answer back.”
During the show, Nelson blends his own classic songs with covers from his favorite writers.
Krauss will open the show at the Florence Center. Known for her soulful, soothing soprano and expert fiddle-playing, Krauss will instantly engage attendees. Krauss might make a second appearance toward the end of the show, joining Nelson and his band to play a few songs together.
The unforgettable show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Tickets start at $26 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com or at the Florence Center’s box office. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.