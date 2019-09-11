Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 12:30 p.m. Monday, 7 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Rule 62 Group: 6 p.m. Monday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1629 W. Palmetto St., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
9/11 Memorial Day Breakfast: 9:30 a.m. today at the Leatherman Senior Center, 600 Senior Way, Florence. This event will feature first responder presentations, breakfast, and a balloon release. This event is part of National Senior Center Month, and follows its theme, “The Key to Aging Well.” A senior center membership card is required for admission. For more information, visit seniorcitizensassociation.com or call 843-669-6761.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and Friday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
TOPS SC 101 – Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 10 a.m. today at College Park Baptist Church, 1501 Third Loop Road, Florence. Weigh-in at 9:30 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. Lots of incentive. Call Linda at 843-662-0210 for more information.
Cookbook Book Club: 11 a.m. today and Oct. 9 at the Lake City Public Library, 221 E. Main St., Lake City. The club will discuss favorite cookbooks and delicious recipes. This program is free and open to adults. For more information or to register, call 843-394-8071.
Tweens Program: 3:30 p.m. today at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. The programs, offered for children in 3rd through 5th grade, consist of movies, stories, crafts and guest speakers and will last 30 to 45 minutes. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Wednesday at Central: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today at Central United Methodist Church, 167 S. Irby St., Florence. There will be a variety of service and community-building projects along with arts, games,a nd dinner. For more information, visit centralmethodist.net.
OWLS Tai Chi Yang 24: 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. today at the Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This Tai Chi style features more movement and is easier to learn than other styles. Beginners are welcome. Please wear loose/comfortable clothing and soft soled shoes. Class minimum is 5, and maximum is 14. An annual fee of $12 is due at registration. To register, visit the Barnes Street Activity Center. For information, email Sharon Webb at SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Al-Anon Meeting: 6 p.m. today and Monday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1629 W. Palmetto St., Florence, and noon Thursday and Tuesday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. These meetings are for friends and relatives of alcoholics. Call 843-662-4938 for more information.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
OWLS Corn Hole: 9 a.m. and noon Thursday and Tuesday in the gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open play for active adults over 50 and lasts 90 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Baby Storytimes: 10 a.m. (non-walkers) and 11 a.m. (walkers) Thursday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. This program is for babies up to 23 months old. The programs will be divided into two groups, walkers and non-walkers. An adult caregiver will need to stay with the baby during the fifteen minute program. The program will consist of music, finger plays, and stories appropriate for these age groups. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
The Naomi Project's Lunch Fundraiser: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at St. John's Church, 252 South Dargan St., Florence. Food served will include baked or BBQ chicken, green beans, rice pilaf, and desert. Delivery available for orders of 15 or more. Meal tickets are $10. Proceeds will benefit victims of domestic violence. For more information, visit naomiproject.com.
OWLS Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
Lake City Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bean Market, 111 Henry St., Lake City. Local vegetables, crafts, and more are available to purchase. For more information, call 843-374- 1500.
Diabetic and Non-Diabetic Wound Car: 1 p.m. Thursday at the Leatherman Senior Center, 600 Senior Way, Florence. This event is part of National Senior Center Month, and follows its theme, “The Key to Aging Well.” For more information, visit seniorcitizensassociation.com or call 843-669-6761.
Mediterranean Dishes: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. Nitsa Trifos Isola will demonstrate how to create Mediterranean-inspired meals. Registration is $30 per person. For more information, visit moorefarmsbg.org.
Tours at the Florence County Museum : 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Florence County Museum, 111 W Cheves St., Florence. Exhibit themed public tours take place every Thursday. No registration is required, and they are led by museum docents. Tours are free and open to all.
Microsoft Word Basics Practice: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. This will be a self-guided practice with Microsoft Word. Participants need to have completed Word 2013 Basics and have knowledge of basic computer use. For more information or to register, call 843-413-7075.
Ovis Hill Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Naturally Outdoors, 2519 W. Palmetto St., Florence. For more information, visit www.ovishillfarm.com.
Afterschool Programs: 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. Children in grades 5K to 2nd grade are invited for a variety of activities including crafts, stories, movies and guest speakers. The program lasts 30 to 45 minutes. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Story Time: 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Williamsburg County Library, 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. This story time is for children age 5 and under. It is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-558-7679.
Author Presentation: 6 p.m. Thursday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. Francis Marion University professor and playwright Dr. Jon Tuttle will present his book, The Trustus Collection. Skits from some of its plays will be performed, and copies of the book will be available for purchase.
Hartsville Downtown Block Party: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, and Oct. 10 on Main Street, Hartsville. More details coming soon. For more information, visit mainstreethartsville.org.
Night OWLS Pilates Mat & Chair Exercise: 6 p.m. Thursday at the Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This class will encourage the development of strong and flexible muscles without adding mass, with a focus on core stabilization and strengthening. No experience required. Exercise equipment will be required, but participants are welcome to bring their own. Please wear comfortable workout clothing (sweat pants or yoga pants are fine). An annual fee of $12 is due at registration. To register, visit the Barnes Street Activity Center. For information, email Sharon Webb at SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Mental Illness Family Support Group: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Central United Methodist Church, 225 W. Cheves St., Florence. This will be an informal hour of sharing for family members and friends of those living with mental illness. This meeting is sponsored by NAMI of the Pee Dee. For more information, call 843-413-1500.
Wine Down with the Arts: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday in downtown Kingstree. Local artists will be selling their wares in local shops. Art for purchase will include quilts, paintings, dough bowls, and bird houses. For more information, visit facebook.com/MainStreetKingstree.
Mörglbl Live in Concert: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the FMU Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Dargan St., Florence. Prog-Jazz-Metal band Mörglbl will be performing at this event. Tickets are $5 as space allows. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 843-661-4444 between noon and 5 p.m.
Southeastern Classic Autofair & Swap Meet: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market, 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. Activities will include a car corral, swap meet, flea market, car show, and music by Dan E. Lockemy on Saturday. Admission is free; all makes and models are welcome. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Omar Shriners. For more information, visit facebook.com/peedeefarmsmarket.
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 9 a.m. Friday and Tuesday in the Weight Room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 50 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Movie Showing: 10 a.m. Friday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. The library will show a 2013 film about a pregnant teenager who runs away from her abusive mother. This movie is PG-13, has a runtime of 100 minutes, and open to adults ages 18 and up. Space is limited and registration is required for groups of five or more. For more information, call 843-413-7074.
Pee Dee Growers Market: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3215 Bluff Road, Marion. Fresh and local vegetables, fruits, and specialty goods will be available to purchase.
Ice Cream Social: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Friday at the Lake City Senior Center, 198 N. Acline Ave., Lake City. A senior center membership card is required for admission. This event is part of National Senior Center Month, and follows its theme, “The Key to Aging Well.” For more information, visit seniorcitizensassociation.com or call 843-669-6761.
Grandparents Day: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Leatherman Senior Center, 600 Senior Way, Florence. This event will feature reptiles on display and a popcorn bar for children. This event is part of National Senior Center Month, and follows its theme, “The Key to Aging Well.” A senior center membership card is required for admission. For more information, visit seniorcitizensassociation.com or call 843-669-6761.
Fine Arts Friday: 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. This program is for children in 5k to third grade. Children will be working with a variety of art forms. Registration is required and space is limited. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Tap Into Downtown: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday in downtown Florence. This will be a craft brew crawl that will include the opportunity to visit twenty-four different craft views and visit twelve unique shops serving as tap rooms. Ticketholders must be 21 and up to attend.
Little Pee Dee Night Life: 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Little Pee Dee Night Life, 8505 E. Highway 76 North, Mullins. Live bands and dancing every weekend. No alcoholic beverages will be served. For more information, visit facebook.com/littlepeedeenightlife.
Roald Dahl’s Matilda: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Tuesday to Sept. 20; and 3 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 21 at the Florence Little Theatre, 417 S. Dargan St., Florence. This play will tell the story of Matilda, an intelligent girl with psychokinetic powers, her relationship with schoolteacher Miss Honey, and her struggles against the headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. This play is 2.5 hours and has a recommended attendance age of six and up. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors over 62, and $18 for students and children. For more information, visit florencelittletheatre.org.
Community Yard Sale: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Lake City Town Hall, 202 Kelley St., Lake City. There is a $3 table fee. Proceeds will benefit Lake City community based outreach activities. For more information or to sign up, call Josey Gamble at 843-374-5421.
Moonlight Canoe Excursion: 8 to 10 p.m. Friday at Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. This will be a free, guided moonlight paddle on the river. Two people per canoe; at least one person in each boat must be 18 or older, and children must be at least 10 years AND at least 50 pounds. Admission is free but space is limited. For more information or to register, call 843-389-0550.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the back parking lot of the City Center, 369 W. Cheves St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. Ovis Hill Farmers Market is an anchor tenant at the market. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Hartsville Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of E. Carolina Avenue, Hartsville. There will be an assortment of vendors selling creative and original goods. For more information, call 843-383-3015 or email info@mainstreethartsville.org.
Savannah Grove Community Meetings: 10 a.m. Saturday at 2912 Alligator Road, Effingham. The community is invited to attend.
Artisan Outpost: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Artisan Outpost, 151 E. Marion St., Johnsonville. This venue will feature artists, jewelry makers, authors, blacksmiths, handcrafters, bakers, cooks, and gardeners exhibiting and selling their creations.
Burry Bookworms: 11 a.m. Saturday at Burry Bookstore, 130 W. Carolina Ave., Hartsville. There will be story time and a craft. All ages are welcome to this free event.
Wild Weekends: 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. See live animals and have the opportunity to meet the animal up close.
Darlington Library Book Club: Noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Darlington County Library, 204 N. Main St., Darlington. Stop by the library to pick up each month’s section. For more information, visit darlington-lib.org or call 843-398-8940.
Pims Corn Maze: Fairy Tale: 2 to 6 p.m. (Sundays) Sunday to Nov. 10 at Pim Farms, 464 Dovesville Highway, Darlington. This maze for young children (3 to 7 years old) includes gem mining buckets with shells, rocks, and gems. Adult and teen gem mining includes soccer gold and human fuse balls. Admission to the fairy tale maze is $5; adult and teen gem mining is $7. Groups of ten or more must make an appointment. For more information, visit pimfarms.com.
Victors Job Fair: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Victors, 126 W. Evans St., Florence. Victors is looking for full-time, part-time, and seasonal staff for several positions. For more information, visit facebook.com/VictorsFloSC.
Sunday Family Movies: 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. The movies, rated either G or PG, are sponsored by the Friends of the Florence County Library. For more information or to register, call 843-292-7382.
Have You Had a Spiritual Experience?: 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Shoney’s, 905 S. 5th St., Hartsville. Join others to share your insights and learn techniques to open your heart to a greater love. The topic will be “How to Survive Spiritually in Our Times.” This meeting is sponsored by Eckankar. For more information, visit meetup.com/Hartsville-spiritual-seekers.
Concert: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall at Trinity United Methodist Church, 126 Pearl St., Darlington. Pianist Thomas Pandolfi will be performing. This event is free and open to the public.
OWLS Gentle Stretch: 9 a.m. Monday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Tai Chi: 9 a.m. (open practice) and 10 a.m. (continuing class) Monday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at the Pearl Moore Basketball Center, 500 Barnes St., Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.
Monday Library Lab: 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. This program is for children in fourth to sixth grade. Children will learn about a variety of science concepts. Registration is required and space is limited. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Creative Space: 3:30 to 4:50 p.m. Monday at the Williamsburg County Library, 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-558-7679.
OWLS Tai Chi Beginners: 9 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. (continuation class) Tuesday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 30 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Toddler and Preschool Storytime: 9:30 a.m. for toddlers, 10:30 a.m. for preschoolers Tuesday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. Children must be two years old to register for the toddler story time, and 3 to 5 years old for preschool story time. The story time will include stories, finger plays, simple crafts and music. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Diabetes and Nutrition Classes: 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Floyd Conference Center, 1592 Freedom Boulevard, Florence. These free classes will provide self-management tools needed to help avoid serious but preventable complications with diabetes. These classes are taught by a certified diabetes instructor and registered dietician. For more information or to register, call 843-674-4525.
Microsoft Excel Basics: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. This class will teach the basics of Microsoft Excel. Participants need to be competent in basic computer use and have completed Microsoft Word 2013 Basics. For more information or to register, call 843-413-7074.
MS Support Group Meeting: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria at Carolinas Rehabilitation Hospital, 121 Cedar St., Florence. This group is for people living with MS and their cargegivers. For more information, call Michael Holmes at 843-615-1940.
TOPS SC 101 – Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Dawsey United Methodist Church, 2711 Dawsey St., Florence. For more information, visit tops.org or call 1-800-932-8677.
Night OWLS Dance/Stretch: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This series will feature cardio movements in a choreographic format, using traditional dance techniques and emphasizing dance fundamentals and core strengthening. No dance experience required. Please wear comfortable workout clothing (sweat pants or yoga pants and street shoes are fine). An annual fee of $12 is due at registration. To register, visit the Barnes Street Activity Center. For information, email Sharon Webb at SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Line Dance Class: 6 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at Poynor Adult Education, 301 S. Dargan St., Florence. Beginner and advanced beginner dancers are invited to learn new dances every week. Beginner-level class is from 6 p.m. to 6:50 p.m., and advance-beginner-level class is from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. The fee is $5 per class. For more information visit Heart & Sole Line Dance, Florence SC on Facebook or call Cindy Dowdy at 843-506-2998.
Bingo for All: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Williamsburg County Library, 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-558-7679.
Bilingual Storytime: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. The story time, for children ages 2 through 5, will include stories, finger plays and music on a bilingual theme. The story time lasts 30 minutes. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Plant-Based Diet Presentation & Tasting: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. Haley Vasuki, founder of Plant Empowered Florence, will discuss how plant-based foods can be useful for a healthy life, and demonstrate how to prepare creamy cashew Alfredo pasta. The audience will have the opportunity to try the sample. Space is limited and registration is required. Attendees must be 18 or over. For more information, visit florencelibrary.org. To register, call 843-413-7074.
