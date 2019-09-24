FLORENCE, S.C. – The first weekend in October will bring more than 50 vendors and some 20,000 visitors to the Pee Dee State Farmers Market at 2513 W. Lucas St. in Florence for the annual Fall Plant and Flower Festival.
From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, consumers make purchases of fresh fruits and vegetables, plants and trees, along with S.C.-certified home-prepared items at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market. Pumpkins will be a highlight.
One of the unique features of the market is that it is a drive-thru, allowing customers to ride up alongside vendors.
The market is home to 16 permanent vendors, and seven more permanent vendors are on the grounds. Each spring and fall, the annual plant and flower festivals herald the beginning and ending of the stateʼs growing season. The festivals also allow the market to be open on Sunday, said Bob Sager, the Farmers Market manager.
Items for sale during the festival include plants, fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts, lawn décor, outdoor furniture, hummingbird feeders and more.
“We will have returning vendors and new vendors,” Sager said. This year there will be an emphasis on “prepared foods to enhance the shopping experience.”
Also on hand at the family-friendly and free event will be master gardeners to answer gardening questions.
To make getting purchases to consumersʼ vehicles a little easier, red wagon rentals will be offered, too, Sager said.
“Weʼre expecting another great event,” he said.
For more information, contact Sager at 843-665-5154 or at bsager@scda.sc.gov.
