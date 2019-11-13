FLORENCE, S.C. — A group is working toward creating a smartphone application to let people know about South Carolina’s leading role in the Revolutionary War.
Earlier this week, Gov. Henry McMaster joined with the American Battlefield Trust, the National Park Service, the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust, and the South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission to announce a heritage tourism and preservation initiative, the centerpiece of which is The Liberty Trail, a statewide program that will tell the unique story of this campaign that helped secure victory in America’s War of Independence.
“Most people don’t know that the Revolutionary War began up North and was fought down here,” McMaster said on Oct. 29 at Darlington Raceway. “The surrender happened up North, but the war was won in South Carolina.”
The smartphone application will include driving directions to the sites as well as dining and hotel recommendations.
Eventually the program will mark sites in 42 of South Carolina’s 46 counties. The trail started with 69 sites, but removed one and added four others for a current total of 72.
There were 200 battles or skirmishes in the state.
Basically, in the early part of the war, fighting was concentrated in New England, including the familiar battles of Lexington, Concord and Bunker Hill, but eventually the war in the North reached a stalemate. This led the British to adopt a “Southern Strategy” to retake their American colonies. That strategy centered on South Carolina and Virginia — both states were major agricultural centers and relied on trade with Britain — because both areas were seen as hotbeds of loyalist activities and resistance to the American cause.
The British first took Savannah and then Charleston in 1780.
They had tried to take Charleston in 1776, but were fended off by Col. William Moultrie’s use of palmetto logs in the construction of Fort Sullivan. This led to the adoption of the palmetto tree as the state tree and, thanks to a flag flown during the 1776 battle, the state flag.
As Douglas W. Bostick explained, once the British took Charleston in May 1780, they decided to manage the area by establishing a series of outposts to guard an inland road that ran through the Pee Dee on the way from Charleston to Philadelphia.
Bostick, executive director and CEO of the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust, said the greater Pee Dee region saw 15 battles.
“There are sites all across the Pee Dee,” Bostick said.
One of the most important sites has a statue of Gen. Francis Marion near Johnsonville that marks the location where Marion mustered his first militia unit.
Marion also frequently maintained a camp at Snow’s Island near Johnsonville.
Marion started the war as a Continental soldier. He even served under Moultrie at Fort Sullivan.
“After the fall of Charleston (in 1780), Marion doesn’t have a command, and that’s when he turned to the militia as the tool that he was going to use for the remainder of the war,” Bostick said. “In 1780, 1781, 1782, Marion is commanding a militia called Marion’s Brigade.”
Bostick added that the brigade really managed to turn the tide of the war.
Marion, he added, would attack the vulnerable British supply lines to slow their advance down.
“Marion stayed extremely elusive during the war,” Bostick said.
It was during this action that a British colonel, Banastre Tarleton, said Marion was as elusive as a fox, leading to the nickname “The Swamp Fox” for Marion.
Tarleton himself would go down in infamy among the Americans for his actions at the Battle of the Waxhaws in Lancaster County. The American position was — and still is — that Tarleton’s troops massacred surrendering American troops after he was shot while on horseback.
This inspired many in South Carolina to convert to the American cause, including a young man named Andrew Jackson from the Waxhaws. Jackson and his brother, Robert, became couriers in the Army but were soon captured at another battle in Lancaster County. The conditions being poor, both brothers got sick, but managed to survive until their mother — Jackson’s father died before he was born — purchased their freedom from the British.
Robert soon died after the family made it home.
Jackson’s mother died from disease as she tended to wounded soldiers on ships in Charleston Harbor.
These deaths led to a lifelong dislike of the British in Jackson.
That dislike would culminate in the Battle of New Orleans in 1815.
Marion later joined with Army Col. “Lighthorse Harry” Lee to attack supply posts established by the British.
Lee is also known for being the father of Civil War Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Eventually, the British split into two forces, one led by Lord Cornwallis that headed north to Virginia and the other led by Lord Rodon that stayed in South Carolina.
The actions of Marion and Lee forced the British to withdraw from Camden because they could neither count on supplies nor looting the local population to sustain themselves.
Rodon’s army eventually had to retreat back to Charleston.
Cornwallis would eventually surrender at Yorktown.
“A lot of people think that when Cornwallis surrendered at Yorktown, that’s the end of the war, but fighting in South Carolina continued for another 14 months,” Bostick said.
Marion was a key element in subduing the army that remained in South Carolina.
