MULLINS, S.C. — Anderson Brothers Bank has donated $5,000 to the Medical University of South Carolina Foundation’s emergency response fund to meet needs caused by the coronavirus.
“Anderson Brothers Bank is always looking for ways to give back to the communities and citizens we serve,” marketing director Susan Grant said. “The Andersons have always believed in stepping up when a need is presented. This is the foundation of the bank’s history and has never been truer today.”
The donation is for immediate needs expenses, including equipment, screening costs, staff support and protection supplies for the Florence Division of MUSC. Grant said monetary assistance will provide immediate funds to assist MUSC facilities in the Florence and Marion County areas.
For more information about the MUSC emergency response fund or to donate, visit https://web.musc.edu/about/giving.
