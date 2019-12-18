FLORENCE, S.C. — All Saints’ Episcopal Day School students honored first responders on Dec. 6 with doughnuts, coffee and treat bags.
The All Saints’ student council set a tent up in front of the school for first responders to drive up and receive items. Students thanked each of the first responders for their service to the community.
Gabriella Stamato, a vice president of the student council, said everyone planned the first responder appreciation day together to let them know that the school supports them.
“We all work as a team at All Saints,’ and student council is a privilege to be on,” Stamato said.
Throughout the morning several first responders gathered around the tent and spent time talking to students and faculty.
“My favorite part is talking to them, seeing what they do, how they work and where they do it,” Stamato said. “There’s this one officer that said that he drives around and starts talking to people on the street.”
The school received visits from first responders with various departments, including Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Florence Police Department, South Carolina Highway Patrol and Florence County Emergency Medical Services.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper 1st Class Hunter Martin, who is a former All Saints’ student, visited the school on Dec. 6 for a cup of coffee and spoke with students.
“It kind of brightens up the community and makes law enforcement really feel like they’re wanted and people really cherish us and like us being around,” Martin said. “It definitely makes the kids not scared of us, like they would come to us in need.”
Martin’s mother, Pamela, also teaches at the school. During his visit, Hunter visited his mother’s class and talked to the students.
“It’s always good to see familiar faces, and they like to see that I made it this far starting out in school here,” Hunter said. “A lot of the same teachers are still here, and it’s good to come and see the kids and see how excited they are to give back thanks.”
This is the second year All Saints’ has hosted the first responder appreciation event. All Saints’ started the first responder appreciation last year after a shooting on Oct. 3 that left two officers dead and five wounded.
Belle Zeigler, director of finance and development for the school and a student council adviser, said:
“It was such a benefit to us and we felt like to our first responders in our community that we wanted to do it again. We hope that it will become an annual event for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.