Thousands of people turned out Thursday for Florence's annual Pecan Festival in downtown Florence and many surrounding blocks. The festival featured arts, crafts and eight performance stages along with a car show and an antique tractor exhibit.

FLORENCE, S.C. -- George Jebaily said it was “perfect pecan weather” as thousands swarmed into downtown Florence for the 16th annual South Carolina Pecan Festival.

Jebaily is chairman of the festival, sponsored by the Florence Downtown Development Corporation and the city of Florence.

Thousands watched as The Ohio Players took the main stage on Saturday night as the headline entertainment for the 16th annual South Carolina Pecan Festival in downtown Florence.

Eight stages of live entertainment filled the downtown with music and dancing.

More than 250 arts and crafts, nonprofit agencies and food vendors lined the streets offering festivalgoers treats, clothing, crafts and more.

The Ohio Players closed out the night as the headline band and drew an estimated crowd of between 7,500 to 10,000 people who lined Irby Street, Jebaily said.

The Kids Zone and STEM Zone were busy all day with children playing, making crafts, enjoying face painting, balloon art, petting zoo and other entertainment.

Enjoying the music, couples danced in the street at the 16th annual South Carolina Pecan Festival in downtown Florence on Saturday.

“It was all free,” Jebaily said.

Samantha McKay said it was her second time attending the Pecan Festival and the Kids Zone and the food were her favorite things.

There was a Pecan Cook-off competition. Cooks brought culinary delights from desserts to appetizers and a new category of “Go Nuts With Pink for Breast Cancer.”

The lines were at times long, but the children watched and waited for their turn to have their face painted.

Other activities included amusement rides, an antique car and tractor shows, a 10k, 5k and half marathon races and bike rides.

Marie Davis of Summerville said she came last year, enjoyed it and came back.

“We loved it and that is why we came back this year,” she said.

Susan Cantey of Florida was attending the festival for the first time. She said it was very good and interesting.

“I have come every year since it started, said Joyce G. Davis of Florence. “I enjoy everything about the festival.”

She said she doesn’t stay until the end, but she loves the food and entertainment all day.

Jebaily said it was a warm and engaging crowd for the 16th annual Pecan Festival. He said the crowd was equal to any crowd in the past in numbers attending.

“I have been overwhelmed with the response of the people,” he said.

He said the whole idea was to create an atmosphere where people would want to come back year after year. He said many do.

Jebaily said the weather definitely influences the crowd. He said the participation for runs and the bike rides was the greatest to date that he can remember.

The Ohio Players were the perfect performers and entertainers, he said.

Jebaily said the Pecan Festival is a partnership with “the whole community to showcase our very best.”

