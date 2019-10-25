Last of four parts
FLORENCE, S.C. – Breast cancer strikes both men and women. Pat Rogers knows this firsthand. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004. Her diagnosis was shocking enough, but her brother was also diagnosed with breast cancer.
Rogers said she had regular mammograms. Her husband saw to that.
Rogers said her husband, J.C., lost his first wife at a young age to breast cancer. She said he always encouraged her to keep up with her mammograms so when she went to the doctor because of a change in appearance of her breast she wasn’t really worried because she had had her yearly mammogram a few months earlier.
The diagnosis was a rare and aggressive type of breast cancer – inflammatory breast cancer Stage IV. It had to be treated aggressively, she said.
“I had never heard of this cancer,” she said.
Rogers said this type of breast cancer is not always detected on a mammogram. She didn’t have a lump or mass. Her symptoms began with a change in appearance of the outer surface of her breast.
“I was here by myself when I got the diagnosis,” she said. “I just sat here in the chair and prayed.”
Her husband had died a few weeks earlier.
She said she was grateful that he didn’t have to go through the ordeal with her. She was also glad not to have known before he died because she had to be strong for him.
Her husband died six week before her first visit with her oncologist, Dr. Orachun Sitti.
Rogers said her doctor was not satisfied with the protocol of treatment suggested for her. It was the same as for ductal cancer, she said.
Sitti sent Rogers to the Duke Breast Cancer Center for a second opinion. It was at Duke that it was determined her cancer was IBC and not ductal cancer, Rogers said.
Rogers said her treatment plan was aggressive. It included a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation treatments.
Fortunately, she said, Sitti was able to administer the treatments in Florence.
Rogers said she had the usual symptoms that go along with chemotherapy and radiation including fatigue, nausea, loss of appetite and hair and what is called “chemo brain.”
“It was brutal at times,” she said. “I just had to do what I had to do. I’ve never been a wimp about anything.”
In 2008, she learned that her cancer had spread to her spine. She continues to take Herceptin, a cancer inhibitor. . She also takes the cancer-inhibitor drug Tykerb.
Rogers said she stays on the medications as a precautionary measure. She said it was explained to her that “one is killing the cancer cells from the inside out and the other from the outside in.”
Although it has been nearly 15 years since her cancer, Rogers said, she was never been given a green light that she is cured.
She said she will always be grateful to Dr. Sitti for her diligence and excellent care. Sitti retired and now Rogers is under the care of Dr. Sreenivas Rao.
Her advice to others is to listen to what your body tells you and get regular mammograms.
Rogers said she has learned to take one day at a time. She says that each day is a gift from God.
Even now, Rogers says, she doesn’t worry about the cancer coming back. She finds her strength in her faith and family.
“It is what it is. I don’t worry about it,” she said. “You do what you can do and God will take care of the rest.”
She said her brother died in 2013. He went through the same treatments she had. Her oldest sister died six months ago of cancer. There were four girls and two boys in her family.
She said her stepdaughter has been very supportive of her during her cancer and beyond. She is a child psychologist in Greenville.
Rogers also finds strength in her church family, too. She attends Sunday school at Calvary Baptist Church in Florence and worship service at Elim Baptist Church in Effingham. Rogers is from Effingham. She said she likes being with her family on Sunday mornings.
“I don’t have time for hobbies,” she said. “I like to work in the yards.”
A few years ago, Rogers got the idea to take her late husband’s workshop and turn it into Pat’s Tea Room, where she entertains family, friends and her Sunday school group. She has seating for about 35 and keeps the tables set.
“I do a lot of entertaining,” she said.
Rogers retired from Sonoco Products Company in 2001. At the time of her retirement, she was executive assistant to Peter C. Browning, president and CEO.
